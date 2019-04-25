Eclipse Diagnostics Posts Online Public Offering for Handheld Cannabis Testing Device

Handheld Cannabis Testing Device Easy to Use, Affordable and Accurate Cannabinoid Testing Eclipse Diagnostics

Eclipse Diagnostics is launching a Handheld Cannabis Testing Device that enables analysis of cannabis in less than 5 min.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFRONIA, USA, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- After successfully raising over $170,000 from 94 investors for the stroke-risk monitoring device, Eclipse Diagnostics is back with a Rapid Testing Device To Monitor The Levels Of Cannabinoids and other chemicals in plants and their products.Can cannabinoid levels in plants be accurately measured without spending money on lab tests or inaccurate devices?The levels of cannabinoids in plants vary from day to day and choosing the most efficient harvest timing is often challenging. Many growers face difficulties when monitoring their plants due to expensive or inaccurate test. They all ask the same question. “How to achieve max yields at max cannabinoid potential?”Growers are bound to spend a fortune on laboratory tests or inaccurate testing devices. According to Forbes, the lab machinery is expensive and their staff scientists are well-paid professionals.Eclipse Diagnostics went a step or two further. Eclipse Diagnostics developed an easy-to-use portable testing device Canabinox . The device is used for monitoring of cannabinoid levels in fresh or dried plants and their products. The device will help growers, CBD producers, and others to effortlessly and quickly measure cannabinoid levels at affordable rates.The device can be used to test cannabinoids in both fresh and dried plants as well as extracts, oils, and other formulations.Eclipse Diagnostics launched an online public offering (OPO) for equity investment in the company on StartEngine equity crowdfunding platform. This means non-accredited investors will be able to participate and invest to acquire equity in the handheld cannabis testing device company. More information about the technology and the offering are available through this link



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.