Important American Artists and a San Francisco Private Collection at Michaan’s in May

ALAMEDA, CA, USA, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRE SALE PRESS RELEASE!Press Office Contact!Talesa Eugenio(510) 740-0220 x 116Auction:Gallery AuctionSaturday May 11 at 10amPreviews:May 5, 10 and day of saleLocation:2751 Todd StreetAlameda, CA 94501Important American Artists and a San FranciscoPrivate Collection at Michaan’s in MayMichaan’s presents extraordinary opportunities to collectors on Saturday, May 11. Top names and rising stars in fine art are a focus. Estate jewelry set with fine old diamonds is a leading attraction. The selection of art and artifacts from Asia, Africa and Europe is outstanding. Michaan’s May Gallery Auction lots, culled from private collections and elite estates, promise exciting discoveries in every category.David Hockney, Wayne Thiebaud and Richard Diebenkorn are among the featured artists. Works by these California artists of international renown are favored by museums, investors and private collectors, and Michaan’s specialist Susan Paffrath anticipates great interest in these lots. Exciting 20th century American paintings also include works by Cecil Crosley Bell (1906-1977)) and his contemporary Gertrude Abercrombie (1909-1977), two artists in increasingly high demand whose works have sold very well at Michaans. Abercrombie’s Surrealist paintings were the subject of a weighty 2018 book and buzzworthy exhibition at New York’s Karma gallery. Her “Still Life with Carnations” is estimated at $12,000-$18,000, her “Snail Shell” at $5,000-$7,000.The wry, brilliant “Children Generals” ($15,000-$20,000) by Tang Zhigang (b. 1959) is a leading highlight of the May sale. Tang spent a decade creating propaganda art for the Chinese army. His paintings comment on bureaucracy and the military with great charm and sly humor. The impressionistic “Old Singapore Shophouses” by Tan Choh Tee (b. 1942) is offered at $10,000-$15,000 and the watercolor “Market Place, 1980” by Singaporean Kim Seng Ong is estimated at $2,000-$3,000.Two lithographs by John Lennon, signed and numbered, were printed from a portfolio known as “Bag One” depicting John and Yoko in their early married life. When the Bag One portfolio debuted at the London Arts Gallery, New Bond Street in 1970, the exhibition was raided by police who confiscated eight of the original artworks on the grounds of indecency. Each of the John Lennon lithos offered by Michaan’s is estimated at $1,000-$2,000. Pop culture buffs will also be intrigued by two original Charles Schulz “Peanuts” strips, offered at $8,000-$12,000 each. Many original Peanuts strips are preserved in the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center, located just north of the San Francisco Bay Area in Santa Rosa.The rare tintype of a fascinating 19th century American, Mary Edwards Walker, is a cultural artifact of the Civil War, the women’s suffrage movement and LGBTQ history. Walker’s unconventional life, a life of service to her country, is described in extensive biographical notes in the auction catalog, presented by Michaan’s specialist Jill Fenichell. The tintype featuring Mary Edwards Walker is estimated at $3,000-$5,000.A top furniture highlight in Michaan’s May Gallery Auction is the fabulous “Chan” etched and patinated bronze coffee table by Philip and Kelvin Laverne. Laverne designs are coveted for Mid Century, Hollywood Regency and Haute Bohemian interiors, and the Chan table would make a smashing centerpiece in a minimalist living room. Michaan’s has been a leading resource for Laverne tables, their popularity and value skyrocketing in recent years.From a private San Francisco collection, Michaan’s is privileged to offer fine Italian furnishings and decorative arts, Himalayan bronze deities and figures of Buddha, Art Deco furniture, fine Chinese pottery and many more delights too numerous to mention. The Japanese pictorial “Tale of Genji” screen and the dazzling pair of antique carved Moroccan doors are typical of the consignor’s fine taste and imaginative eye. Inspired by the diversity and international scope of this rare offering, Michaan’s specialists anticipate great interest and welcome inquiries by phone or email (visit www.michaans.com ).Diamonds are abundant in May’s selection of fine jewelry and timepieces presented by Michaan’s specialist and GIA gemologist Elise Coronado. Period estate pieces include the French Edwardian diamond, platinum and gold pendant necklace ($6,000-$8,000). The coral, turquoise, diamond and gold brooch ($600-$800) by Dessin, Paris will beguile collectors of vintage fine jewelry with its whimsical design of a turbanned cat with his hookah. From the design house of Raymond Yard, who created jewels for Rockefellers, Vanderbilts and DuPonts, Coronado presents a stunning retro accessory set for ladies. This diamond, ruby and 14k gold treasure is estimated at $5,000-$7,000. A brooch dating to the turn of the 20th century is set with old European cut and old mine cut diamonds ($4,000-$6,000). Jewelry is a top draw at each of Michaan’s monthly auctions, attracting collectors of everything from Native American silver and turquoise to contemporary designer wristwatches. Gemstone rings never disappoint, such as the Victorian 14k yellow gold ring set with nine old mine-cut diamonds totalling approximately two carats and the star ruby ring with diamonds set in platinum, each estimated at $2,000-$3,000.Michaan’s Asian art department offers many exemplary pieces and decorative delights in May. Famille rose porcelain of exquisite quality is a highlight. The carved bamboo birdcage ($1,000-$1,200) would be right at home in a Tony Duquette-inspired interior, as would the 52-inch tall lacquered wood guardian figure, a formidable presence in the auction gallery ($5,000-$7,000). Treasures of cloisonne, bronze and jade are offered. The Lingbi scholar’s rock is estimated at $1,500-$2,000.For complete information about Michaan’s May 11 Gallery Auction visit www.michaans.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.