Micromeritics Instrument Corp. Sells its PoroTechnology Reservoir Evaluation Laboratory Subsidiary

CoreSpec Alliance LLC and PoroTechnology Will Remain a Customer of Micromeritics

NORCROSS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Micromeritics Instrument Corporation today announced it has sold its PoroTechnology Reservoir Evaluation Laboratory subsidiary to CoreSpec Alliance LLC . Terms of the sale were not disclosed.“The MICP testing of reservoir rocks was an attractive business for Micromeritics and we learned some very valuable information during the process,” said Micromeritics Preston Hendrix, President of Micromeritics. “It did not however, match with Micromeritics strategic direction for the future so we have decided to sell the business to CoreSpec Alliance, which has many years of experience in the oil/gas exploration business. CoreSpec Alliance, managed by Michael Santiago, has some aggressive growth plans and we are confident that they will be able to grow the business and better serve the customers in that industry.”Poro-Labs Inc was founded by Michael Santiago in 2010 and joined NUTECH with the acquisition in 2012. Michael is a geologist who brings over twenty years of core analysis experience to the job and is a key player in the corrections of Mercury Injection Capillary Pressure (MICP) data in Tight Gas and Oil Shales (SPE 149432).Since joining NUTECH, Mr. Santiago has played an integral role in adding complementary lab services (TOC, XRD, XRF) into NUTECH’s petrophysical workflow.Prior to joining NUTECH, Mr. Santiago started his career with Core Lab’s petroleum service division then joined Knowledge Systems prior to being acquired by Halliburton. Mr. Santiago graduated from Stephen F. Austin University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology.Hendrix added that CoreSpec Alliance LLC and Porotechnology will remain a customer of Micromeritics since they will continue to operate the AutoPore instruments in the Houston-based laboratory and look forward to serving their needs and watching them grow in the coming months and years.PoroTechnology was founded in 1995 by John Neasham Ph.D. to provide MICP analysis for exploratory analysis for conventional and unconventional reservoir evaluation. Today Porotech’s experienced team of analysts continue to provide the highest quality results for our customers. PoroTechnology was purchased in 2014 by Micromeritics Instrument Corp.Micromeritics Corporate ProfileMicromeritics Instrument Corporation is a global provider of solutions for material characterization with best-in-class instrumentation and application expertise in five core areas: density; surface area and porosity; particle size and shape; powder characterization; and catalyst characterization and process development. Founded in 1962, the company has its headquarters in Norcross, Georgia, USA and more than 300 employees worldwide. With a fully integrated operation that extends from a world-class scientific knowledge base through to in-house manufacture, Micrometrics delivers an extensive range of high-performance products for academic research and industrial problem-solving. Micromeritics’ customer-centric approach is evident from tactical partnerships that incubate and deliver valuable new technologies and strategic acquisitions to develop integrated solutions in the industrially vital areas of powders and catalysis. These acquisitions include Freeman Technology Ltd, a company with market-leading powder testing technology, and Process Integral Development S.L. (PID Eng & Tech), a highly-experienced provider of automated, modular microreactor systems. A cost-efficient contract testing laboratory – the Particle Testing Authority (PTA) - supplies material characterization services using Micromeritics’ instrumentation alongside complementary solutions from other vendors. A network of offices across the Americas, Asia, and Europe, along with dedicated distributors in additional geographies, ensures that every customer has local, knowledgeable support. Micromeritics works across a diverse range of industries from oil processing, petrochemicals and catalysts, to food and pharmaceuticals, and at the forefront of characterization technology for next generation materials such as graphene, metal-organic-frameworks, nanocatalysts, and zeolites. Engineering solutions that work optimally for every user is a defining characteristic of the company. For additional information go to www.micromeritics.com



