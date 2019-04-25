Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Fantasy Sports Market Study 2015-2025, by Segment, Key Company CBS Sports, DraftKings, Paddy Power Betfair, Verizon

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 25, 2019

Description

A fantasy sport also known as rotisserie or roto, is an online simulation game which allows the end-users to own a fantasy sports team such as fantasy football or basketball team along with real-life professional players. The end-users normally participate in various fantasy sports events once they pay their league fees. The winners normally get cash prizes or are gifted with coupons and freebies. 

Demand Scenario 

The global fantasy sports market was USD 10.47 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 19.93 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.63% during the forecast period 

Growth by Region 

North America accounted for the largest market share owing to the rising growth in the total number of fantasy sports players mainly due to the rapid growth of the DFS format of fantasy sports in the region. Asia-Pacific, along with Europe, on the other hand, is also lucrative markets for fantasy sports due to the increasing emergence of affordable smartphones coupled with a surge in the total number of players participating in fantasy sports. 

Drivers vs Constraints 

The global fantasy sports market is mainly driven by high internet penetration along with increasing adoption of smartphones globally. The use of smartphones helps end-users play fantasy sport irrespective of time and location. These factors augment players’ participation in fantasy sports through mobile devices. However, the growth is hindered by high traction of mobile video games coupled with traditional e-sports which poses as a challenge since it directly impacts the fan base of fantasy sports 

Industry Trends and Updates 

Unilever had launched its Dove men care fantasy football hub, which helps and grants consumers with exclusive access to fantasy football suggestions. Also, it grants consumers with advice from ESPN analysts too. 

Yahoo Sports along with Big League Impact had announced their first-of-its-kind partnership that adds a charitable dynamic for fantasy sports platform. Fans enter by buying into the weekly featured fantasy league of their choice to win prizes like signed baseballs and jerseys that the player will personally offer. Yahoo, on the other hand, will then donate 100% of those proceeds towards that player’s initiative.

Table of Content

1. Research Methodology 
2. Executive Summary 
3. Market Overview 
    3.1. Definition 
    3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis 
    3.3. Porter's 5 Forces 
    3.4. Regulations 
4. Market Dynamics 

5. Global Fantasy Sports Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Game 

6. Global Fantasy Sports Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Gender 
    6.1. Male 
    6.2. Female 
7. Global Fantasy Sports Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region 
    7.1. North America 
    7.2. Europe 
    7.3. Asia-Pacific 
    7.4. South America 
    7.5. Middle East and Africa 
8. Competitive Intelligence 
    8.1. Company Market Share Analysis 
    8.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations 
9. Company Profiles 
    9.1. CBS Sports 
    9.2. DraftKings 
    9.3. Paddy Power Betfair 
    9.4. The Walt Disney Company 
    9.5. Verizon 
    9.6. ESPN 
    9.7. FanDuel 
    9.8. Bovada 
    9.9. Yahoo 
    9.10. Ballr 
    9.11. MGT Capital Investments 
    9.12. Fantrax 
    9.13. Fantasy Fued 
    9.14. Fantasy Aces 
    9.15. DraftDay 
    9.16. Others 
10. Investment Opportunities

