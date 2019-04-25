Oil Shale Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Oil Shale -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Description

Global oil shale accounted for $1,609.32 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $6,992.43 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. Increasing depletion of crude oil reserves, benefits of oil shale and rising energy demand are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, factors such as high cost equipment & production and environmental issues are hampering the market growth.

Oil shale refers to crude oil trapped in sedimentary rock. It releases hydrocarbons when heated and used as an alternative for petroleum or natural gas. Rock-like at room temperature, oil shale produces vapors and gases when heated, which in turn are condensed and turned into oil. Oil shale can be extracted via surface, underground, or "in-situ" mining, in which kerogen is heated underground and pumped to the surface.

Based on Technology, In-situ segment held significant market share during the forecast period attributed to development in drilling technologies coupled with groundwater pollution. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a faster rate due to the presence of abundant oil shale reserves in this country.

Some of the key players in oil shale market include Anadarko, Occidental Petroleum, ExxonMobil, Marathon Oil, EOG Resources, SM Energy, Cabot Oil & Gas, Chevron Corporation, Pioneer Natural Resources, ConocoPhillips, Independent Energy Partners (IEP), Israel Chemicals Ltd, Royal Dutch Shell, Harbin Coal Chemical Company and Oil India Limited (OIL).

Processes Covered:

• Oil Shale Retortion

• Shale Oil Exploration

• Shale Oil Refining

• Ore Preparation

• Specialty Services

Products Covered:

• Shale Gasoline

• Heavy Oil

• Coke

• Kerosene

• Shale Diesel

• Derivatives

• Other Products

Types Covered:

• >10%

• 7%-10%

• <7%

Technologies Covered:

• Ex-Situ Technology

• In-Situ Technology

Applications Covered:

• Cement

• Electricity

• Fuel

• Chemical

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

....

6 Global Oil Shale Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Shale Gasoline

6.3 Heavy Oil

6.4 Coke

6.5 Kerosene

6.6 Shale Diesel

6.7 Derivatives

6.8 Other Products

7 Global Oil Shale Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 >10%

7.3 7%-10%

7.4 10% (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Continued...

