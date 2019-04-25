Sand Control Systems Market Expected to Reach $3.70 Billion With 5.2% CAGR Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Sand Control Systems -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Global Sand Control Systems Market is accounted for $2.34 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.70 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing drilling of the oil and gas field in the onshore regions, rise in oil prices, growing population and rapid industrialization leading to ever increasing energy needs have pushed oil and gas exploration activities are driving the market growth. However, stringent environmental regulations imposed by the government are inhibiting the market growth.

Sand control refers to managing/minimizing sand and fine production during petroleum production. There are several techniques for minimizing sand creation from wells. The system plays an significant role in the overall conclusion process and it enhances the concert and the efficiency of a well. They also help in eliminating trouble such as the downhole cavities and the corrosion of the hardware.

Based on Application, onshore segment acquired significant growth due to the increasing dependency on conventional oil & gas and occurrence of vast onshore oil & gas wells. By geography, Asia Pacific is leading the market owing to rising government support in oil & gas industry, growing private investments to support new drilling activities and growing economy of developing countries such as China.

Some of the key players profiled in the Sand Control Systems Market include Baker Hughes, a Ge Company, Dialog, Halliburton, Interwell, Mitchell, National Oilwell Varco, Oil States International, Packers Plus, Schlumberger, Superior Energy, Tendeka, Weatherford and Welltec.

Well Types Covered:

• Cased Hole

• Open Hole

Techniques Covered:

• Frac Pack

• Gravel Pack

• Inflow Control Devices

• Sand Screens

• Slotted Liners

• Plastic Consolidation

• Resins Coated Gravel

• Stand Alone Screen

• Other Techniques

Applications Covered:

• Offshore

• Onshore

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

