Video Telemedicine Market Study 2015-2026, by Segment, Key Company Cisco Systems, Inc., GlobalMed, Polycom, Inc

Global Video Telemedicine Market is accounted for $0.92 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.14 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as growing geriatric population, increasing demand of patients residing in remote locations and technological advancements are driving the growth of the market. However, dearth of proper skilled staff and lack of awareness are hindering the market growth.

Video telemedicine is the regular blend of information technologies and telecommunication in thought to provide healthcare services even at a remote place. Healthcare organizations, medical professionals, and patients are benefiting from medical video conferencing as it revolutionizes the industry in a number of exciting ways. Perfect VC offers telemedicine video conferencing software solutions that will improve provider communication and collaboration, transform patient care while improving overall experience, and build individual medical expertise lowering healthcare costs.

Based on Application, gynecology segment held significant market growth during forecast period due to increasing knowledge among females concerning their health hazards and rising support of safety empowered authority have promoted the growth of video conferences in gynecology. By geography, North America acquired the largest market share owing to the extremely created and infiltrated market in the U.S. Telemedicine itself includes roots within the United States and keeps on straight empower expansion inside the video telemedicine preparation with the progression of modernization and the increasing expense of medical services in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Video Telemedicine Market include AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., GlobalMed, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LifeSize Communications, Inc, Polycom, Inc., Premiere Global Services, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Sony Corporation, Vermont Telephone Company, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., VSee, Inc. and ZTE Corporation.

Deployments Covered:

• Cloud-Based Video Conferencing

• On-Premise Video Conferencing

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

Communication Technologies Covered:

• Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM)

• Broadband Integrated Services Digital Network (BISDN)

• Internet Protocol Multimedia Core Network Subsystem

• Satellite Communications

• Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL)

• 4G

• 3G

Applications Covered:

• Cardiology

• Dentistry

• Dermatology

• Gynecology

• Neurology & Psychiatry

• Oncology

• Orthopedics

• Pathology

• Radiology

End Users Covered:

• Clinics

• Home Care services

• Hospitals

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

....

12 Company Profiling

12.1 AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

12.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.3 GlobalMed

12.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

12.5 LifeSize Communications, Inc

12.6 Polycom, Inc.

12.7 Premiere Global Services, Inc.

12.8 Siemens Healthcare

12.9 Sony Corporation

12.10 Vermont Telephone Company, Inc.

12.11 Vidyo, Inc.

12.12 VSee, Inc.

12.13 ZTE Corporation

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Video Telemedicine Market Outlook, By Region (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 2 Global Video Telemedicine Market Outlook, By Deployment (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 3 Global Video Telemedicine Market Outlook, By Cloud-Based Video Conferencing (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 4 Global Video Telemedicine Market Outlook, By On-Premise Video Conferencing (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 5 Global Video Telemedicine Market Outlook, By Component (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 6 Global Video Telemedicine Market Outlook, By Software (2016-2026) (US $MN)

