Railway Connectors Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Global Railway Connectors market is accounted for $737.21 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1390.16 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increased number of passengers opting for railways as mode of transport, increased demand for different types of wagons, adoption of driverless trains by several countries. However, high overhaul and maintenance costs of rolling stocks are restraining factors for the growth of the railway connectors market. Additionally, development of intelligent rail systems and incorporation of big data in the rail industry are considered as the market growth opportunities.

A connector (or a coupler) is a mechanism for connecting rolling stock in a train. The design of the coupler is standard, and is almost as important as the track gauge, since flexibility and convenience are maximised if all rolling stock can be coupled together.

By platform, rolling stock segment acquired significant growth with the advancements in technologies such as turbochargers, power electronics, and semiconductors, coupled with significant reduction in vehicle weight, help improve the speed and comfort of transit systems.

On the basis of geography, Europe region is projected to fuel the market due to the most European vehicles are equipped with high-end technology that includes wireless radio connection, wireless data transmission, eco-friendly cars, and comfort features.

Some of the key players in Railway Connectors market include Amphenol Corporation, Esterline Technologies, Fischer Connectors, ITT, Molex Incorporated, Schaltbau, Smiths Interconnect, TT Electronics, Te Connectivity, Stäubli Electrical Connectors, Sichuan Yonggui Science and Technology, Nexans, and Harting Technology.

Platforms Covered:

• Signaling/Infrastructure

• Rolling Stock

Components Covered:

• Backshell

• Connector Body

Connector Types Covered:

• RF/HF Coaxial Connectors

• Power Connectors

• Pogo Pin Connectors/Spring Load Connectors

• Modular & Mix Connectors

• Data Connectors

• Broad Level Connectors/PCB Connectors

Applications Covered:

• Light Rails/Trams

• Electric Multiple Units (EMUs)

• Subways/Metros

• Passenger Coaches

• Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs)

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

