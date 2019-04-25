ROCKY KRAMER JOINS BUCKCHERRY EUROPEAN FALL TOUR

Norwegian rocker will support Buckcherry’s European tour, while promoting his debut Firestorm album.

GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocky Kramer , who releases “Rock Star,” the first single from his debut album “Firestorm,” beginning July 30th, has signed on to open for Los Angeles hard rock band Buckcherry , during their European Fall tour. It is anticipated that Kramer, backed by Alejandro Mercado on drums, Michael Dwyer on bass and Alessandro Bertoni on keys, will divert from other European performances to join the Buckcherry dates.Firestorm is the freshman offering for the guitar wunderkind, who bursts onto the scene with a light-hearted music video that pays tribute to Rocky’s 1980’s musical influences, while showcasing his neo-classical, heavy metal sound. Born in the 1990’s, Kramer grew up the son of a first violinist for the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra and a piano teacher mother, with a golden voice. Beginning his musical journey on violin at the tender age of five, Rocky soon turned in his violin for a Fender Stratocaster, and never looked back! Combining musical genetics, his mother’s vocal acumen and classical training gained while learning violin, with an insatiable passion for heavy metal, Rocky developed a sound and style he can claim all unto himself. Firestorm is a concept album written by Rocky as a teenager, consummated through the efforts of producer Kim Richards.Hailing from the Scandinavian Peninsula country of Norway, Rocky Kramer is truly a modern-day Viking, poised to take no prisoners as he conquers the hearts, minds and souls of rockers around the world! Armed with a guitar, this graduate of Metal 101 constitutes a triple threat as a composer, vocalist and formidable musician. Allied Artists Music Group began life as the music soundtrack division of Allied Artists Pictures. Throughout the years, the Allied Artists' name has not only been associated with legendary Academy Award winning motion pictures, but truly memorable soundtracks, such as Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey’s "Cabaret," and Elvis Presley’s “Tickle Me.” During the 1980’s, the company expanded its focus to include adult contemporary, pop, rock and metal offerings. Today, the company strives to produce, market and distribute quality music across all genres that is both timeless and cutting edge.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.