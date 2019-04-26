Oberammergau - Passion Play 2020

Connection To Cruise 888 - 798-9133 Oberammergau Village

The Travel Event of the Decade

REDLANDS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- George & Marlys Aballi Owners of the Award-Winning Connection To Cruise Travel agency just toured the beautiful Oberammergau Bavarian hamlet and are reporting thatpreparations are underway for next year’s 2020 Passion Play in the tiny Bavarian hamlet of Oberammergau.The original performance dates back to 1634. During the Thirty Year War, Oberammergau was spared the Black Plague and for this reason, the citizens vowed that every ten years they would give a play to honor the last days of the life of Christ.The performers are all native to the village. To lend authenticity the cast starts to grow their hair and beards more than a year in advance.“Even though the performance in 2020 may seem like a long way away, but the excitement is already building for the next production” says George Aballi.Demand for tickets is very high and space on most tours are very limited already.We are encouraging our clients to make their reservations today to avoid disappointment. Once tickets are gone, they are gone!” said Aballi“We offer tours that include Oberammergau year-round, and having just visited, we know the destination” says Marlys Aballi.“We also work with North Americas most experienced tour operators whose knowledge and connections allow us to pass on the value to you.We have a variety of itineraries which combine the performance and also showcase the highlights of the region, maximizing your travel time.We’re also proud to announce that our seating options at the Passion Play will be among the best available!” said AballiContact us today to find out about all our different Itineraries that include the Passion Play.



