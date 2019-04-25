Microsoft Partner of Record, Pointivity Managed Solutions, Highlights Microsoft Online Services for Microsoft Customers

San Diego Managed Services Provider (MSP), Pointivity Managed Solutions, Helps Businesses Optimize Microsoft Services like Azure and Office 365

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pointivity Managed Solutions, a San Diego Managed service provider , works with current and prospective Microsoft customers to onboard and optimize IT systems for Microsoft Online Services. These services include well-known Microsoft offerings such as Azure Cloud Computing Platform and Office 365 productivity services. During the purchase process, a client can select a certified Microsoft Partner to relate to the account. This is called a Microsoft Partner of Record (POR). Pointivity Managed Solutions is one of only 28 approved Cloud Computing OS Network Partners chosen by Microsoft and has helped San Diego businesses with Microsoft services since 2001.Selecting the right POR can help reduce TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) and make a transition to the cloud a much smoother process. Microsoft Partners have the expertise to help customers take advantage of all the cloud has to offer, opening a wide array of new opportunities for you to grow your business and your revenue. A POR such as Pointivity Managed Solutions is prepared to answer questions like:● What licensing & purchasing mechanism provides the greatest opportunity for increased ROI while reducing TCO?● What deployment options are available?● How does one move from current IT infrastructure over to the cloud and what is the overall impact and associated cost savings?A Partner of Record should provide tangible value partnering organizations in order to save money and help businesses become more agile, robust and efficient.“I’ve been a Pointivity Managed Solutions customer since 1998 and they’ve done a fantastic job of providing us with efficient and reliable solutions,” said Rob Cohen, owner of Benchmark Commercial Insurance Services. “Pointivity Managed Solutions gives us the ability to focus our energy on what we need to do to fulfill our obligations to our clients.”MS Partners like Pointivity Managed Solutions make it their business to know your processes, reduce your corporate risk and make your business more agile.Pointivity is a San Diego managed service provider that helps you innovate and grow with Cloud Smart solutions. As pioneers of the Cloud movement, we bring deep knowledge and experience to our clients’ IT challenges. Our expert team has perfected the best practices for partial to complete IT infrastructure migrations at the lowest possible risk.Pointivity is the first company in the world to be certified as both a Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner (CSP) and Microsoft Cloud Operating System Network (COSN). We offer the world’s first certified all-inclusive Microsoft solution stack for integrated on-premise, private and Azure Clouds. Since 2001, Pointivity has provided IT services with smart resourcing to securely migrate clients to an optimized Cloud solution. We deliver lower IT costs, greater security, and expert support every step of the way.



