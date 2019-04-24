Retail Space Share - Launch of unique database website for sharing retail and commercial spaces.

TORONTO, ON , CANADA, April 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Press Release Retail space share is launching their new website for entrepreneurs who wish to find or share retail and commercial space,One of the most essential, but costly requirements of any business is space. Whether retail or commercial, businesses need an operating space for their products and services. But space comes with high value and can contribute largely to the overhead of a business. It may result in their ultimate success or failure.RetailSpaceShare.com is a platform where members can post their extra space and connect with those looking for space to launch their business.Why opt for Shared Space?Make use of unused spaceEarn extra each monthAdd value to your customer baseIncrease store trafficReduce overhead costs by sharing rentShare utility costsCo-Op AdvertisingExpand your AudienceReduced risk for start-up and expanding businessesSharing ideas:Retail and Pop Up RetailCo sharingGallery / Wall DisplayIn Store Video / WebsiteCommercial / OfficeWarehouse/StorageAdvertising / MuralStylist / Barber ChairTrade/Convention BoothThe sharing economy is on the rise worldwide. Restaurants rent out wall space to artists, gyms rent out space to juice bars, and business people share office space!Business support BusinessFor more info; Contact Sam Dhutia – support@retailspaceshare.com



