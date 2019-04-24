Retail Space Share - Launch of unique database website for sharing retail and commercial spaces.
Retail space share is launching their new website for entrepreneurs who wish to find or share retail and commercial space,
One of the most essential, but costly requirements of any business is space. Whether retail or commercial, businesses need an operating space for their products and services. But space comes with high value and can contribute largely to the overhead of a business. It may result in their ultimate success or failure.
RetailSpaceShare.com is a platform where members can post their extra space and connect with those looking for space to launch their business.
Why opt for Shared Space?
Make use of unused space
Earn extra each month
Add value to your customer base
Increase store traffic
Reduce overhead costs by sharing rent
Share utility costs
Co-Op Advertising
Expand your Audience
Reduced risk for start-up and expanding businesses
Sharing ideas:
Retail and Pop Up Retail
Co sharing
Gallery / Wall Display
In Store Video / Website
Commercial / Office
Warehouse/Storage
Advertising / Mural
Stylist / Barber Chair
Trade/Convention Booth
The sharing economy is on the rise worldwide. Restaurants rent out wall space to artists, gyms rent out space to juice bars, and business people share office space!
Business support Business
