ADOMANI® Electric’s newest Class 3 & 4 cargo trucks are changing the way we think about efficient fleet transportation

ADOMANI® Electric Class 3 & 4 Trucks ADOMANI® Electric's Jim O'Connell Reviews New All-Electric Trucks

Charging into the Future with new technology that will revolutionize truck transit

adomani electric (NASDAQ:ADOM)

We are seeing a lot of interest in our electric vehicles from small businesses to large vehicle fleet owners, especially since there is state funding available through the HVIP program in California."” — Jim Reynolds, President and CEO of ADOMANI® Electric

REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electric powered vehicles are our future. Clearly the merits of electric vehicles no longer needs to be spelled out to the public, who are well aware of the capabilities and benefits of electric propulsion. Most individuals who have driven electric-powered vehicles are completely sold that this technology and believe it will make the biggest impact to achieve efficient and clean transportation - both today and in the future. At the center of the wave of excitement over electric-propelled vehicles is ADOMANI® Electric which has been developing electric powered vehicles for some time. ADOMANI®'s highest visibility vehicles are electric-powered Bluebird school buses that are changing the way we look at student transportation.But what may not be well known are the efforts of ADOMANI® engineers in developing a new line up of electric cargo Class 3 & 4 vehicles, which deliver high efficiency and a real work solution for fleet operators looking to reap the rewards of a totally electric truck line up. With up to 200 miles of range when fully charged (vehicle payloads and sub-zero temperatures will have an effect on range) these trucks are well equipped to handle the daily travel requirements demanded for most fleet vehicles.Currently ADOMANI® Class 3 trucks (either a cutaway that is easily adapted to meet many industry needs or a van suitable for delivering anything from cargo to passengers) can be driven through appointment by interested parties. Recently Transportation directors and staff participated in Ride-and-Drive events in Pittsburg, San Jose, Fremont, and Twin Rivers California Unified School Districts. ADOMANI® is currently scheduling more Ride-and-Drive events in both Southern and Northern California as well as Nevada and Class 4 trucks are expected to be ready for public review in the near future."We have trade shows lined up in 2019 to showcase the zero-emission all-electric vehicles to different market segments," said Jim Reynolds, President and CEO of ADOMANI®. "We are seeing a lot of interest in our electric vehicles from small businesses to large vehicle fleet owners, especially since there is state funding available through the HVIP program in California."The benefits of these vehicles are vast. ADOMANI® Electric Class 3 & 4 trucks eliminate all fossil fuel requirements along with the pollutants associated with internal combustion engines. As fleet managers are well aware, the volatile nature of changing fuel pricing can drastically affect operating costs. ADOMANI Electric cargo trucks eliminate that problem. In addition, vehicle maintenance requirements are drastically reduced through the elimination of oil changes, tune-ups and general internal combustion engine challenges.When fleet managers equip their home base with an ADOMANI-compatible charging system, vehicles will be fully charged each morning avoiding the labor required to send them to a fueling location. Additional quick charges during the day, should a vehicle be required to travel further than the specified range, can be completed at the home base or field at any number of local charging facilities along their delivery route. In most cases, however, no boost charge will be needed due to the impressive range of these vehicles.ADOMANI® electrification vehicle systems deliver years of service with minimal maintenance. As noted, fleet managers are no longer tethered to changing fuel prices and environmental “political” pressures to reduced carbon emissions – a problem that will only increase in coming years. A simple yet high efficient solution for businesses around the world, ADOMANI® Electric Class 3 & 4 trucks are the way of the future in cargo transportation.About ADOMANI®ADOMANI® Inc. is a provider of zero-emission, all-electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI® is focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com Safe Harbor StatementThis release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for ADOMANI® Inc. products, the introduction of new products, the Company’s ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in ADOMANI’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding product offerings and marketing. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting ADOMANI® Inc., please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov . ADOMANI® Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.