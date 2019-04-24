NOBELBIZ CONFIRMS THIS WEEK’S ACQUISITION OF NEX INTERACTIVE

NobelBiz takes over the controls of Nex Interactive, a leading manufacturer of Hosted Contact Center Cloud Based Systems.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just weeks ago, NobelBiz announced their preparation for an important contact center industry acquisition. “Since that time, all final details were confirmed as an ‘all systems go’,” said NobelBiz Executive, Tim Tinnel, who oversees the assimilation of the two companies.Over the last two decades, NobeBiz, with home offices in San Diego, California has been recognized as an accepted standard for Contact Center carrier services. They’ve led the way with its innovative and patented Local Touch product assuring Contact Centers of the highest success ratio for improved contact rates.“Now, with the addition of Nex Interactive, we have combined the best of all telephony products and services into a perfectly blended suite of Cloud Based Contact Center tools. I can say with confidence that what we offer is what Contact Centers need to improve their own services.”NobelBiz unifies its ability to use its patented SMRT Routing features, combined with its patented Local Touch connect-rate performance, and with the newest Nex Interactive Hosted platform. It offers an elegant and cost-effective approach to assuring every Contact Center with an ideal and affordable solution. This is a simple, reasonably priced, easy to implement, and confident approach to assure Contact Centers of reaching their targeted audience.“The benefits of this approach are so powerful! Imagine a Contact Center that can now rest assured it is working in a cost reduced environment while optimizing the desired outcome. We couldn’t be more excited to merge our great technology with the NobelBiz team and its deep resources,” said Rudy Salazar, Founder of Nex Interactive, “From our view, this will allow the entire industry to benefit from the years of effort we have put into developing the Nex solutions. We’ve worked hard for this day and the future is brighter yet.”“We intend to maintain below market pricing on our Cloud Based Nex Interactive licensing. This will be especially impactful for enterprise and BPO clients. Frankly, this is the logical solution for all vertical markets. Any Contact Center in search of the highest contact rates, essential call routing, multi channels, and reliability will be relieved with our solution,” said Tinnel.NobelBiz President, Steve Bederman stated, “I have been building platforms and directing Contact Center technology companies for decades and can confidently say that this combination may be the best available in the industry. It is reliable, it is regulatory safe, it allows the use of every logical channel, while integrated with the client’s purposeful business software’s. In addition, the value to a client to have use of a cloud hosted contact center system that is combined at the deepest level with our own carrier services offers so many benefits. Of course, in the most obvious sense; high contact rates, low cost, and scalability.”“Make no mistake, as the future unfolds, NobelBiz will be the consensus choice for Contact Center Cloud based products.”The Nex Interactive Hosted solution is now available to trial with a simple and cost-free implementation approach. “Uniquely, NobelBiz will demo the product and within hours can actually hand off the ‘keys’ to run the system. A Contact Center then will be able to immediately place and take calls,” Tinnel suggested.There may be no better way to get comfortable with the performance and value points of this newest industry acquisition than contacting NobelBiz today and getting set-up, in hours, for a no cost pilot.



