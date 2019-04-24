Raima Announces No OS Support, New Geospatial Query Types and Incredible Performance in Latest Update

Geospatial Data Technology

We are continuously improving and optimizing Raima Database Manager (RDM) to meet today's IoT edge market demands. RDM is now faster, lighter and easier to use.

Low Latency, Small Memory Footprint, High Performance and Interoperability is of an ever increasing importance.” — Fredrik Sande

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are continuously improving and optimizing Raima Database Manager (RDM) to meet today's IoT market demands on the edge. Our primary vision is to build an edge platform, which is fast, reliable, scalable and secure. This update has a vast number of improvements including optimization of memory usage, performance, and ease of use improvements, new functionality, and many bug fixes. With today ́s announcement RDM is now faster, more flexible, easier to use and has predictable memory usage. The update will enable edge applications to be more intelligent and fully autonomous.Predictable Memory UsageAlthough today’s applications have more memory available, they still demand more and more memory to run. So, it is important that your database gives predictable memory usage over time and also can have all the needed memory allocated up front. It is even more important when you have applications on the edge where the physical memory often constrains a system. With this update, the potential memory growth is heavily reduced in the typical workload scenario, and the memory usage will stay stable throughout the application's lifetime. The RDM memory footprint now only requires 350kb of RAM when it starts up.Double Transaction ThroughputOur engineering team has also refactored our internal engine data structures which have resulted in more than doubling the transaction speed.New Geospatial Query TypesThe update also comes with the addition of point and line query types for the RDM geospatial support.No OS/Barebones SupportWe have added support for running on systems with no dependencies on an operating system. Internally, the code no longer requires any C library operations. This allows for the RDM product to very quickly and easily be ported to any board or system, regardless of whether or not it has an operating system. The whole RDM development/test system can be run on it, guaranteeing full compatibility. If you want more details of the testing process, they can be followed and found here: https://www.raima.com/testing . RDM can now run on essentially anything with the basic components of a computer.About RaimaRaima delivers high-performance, always on edge database technology for both in-memory database and persistent storage applications. Raima’s focus is to develop database management solutions for applications from edge sensor-enabled applications in embedded devices up to on-premise or cloud enterprise applications.Raima Database Manager (RDM) is a cross-platform, small footprint, fast and reliable database which has been created to collect, store, manage and move data. It is used worldwide in a wide range of data management solutions in industries such as industrial automation systems, military flight control systems, telecom routers & switches, financial trading systems, medical equipment, backup data solutions, consumer electronic devices and more.RDM features solid and reliable ACID compliant database technology and employs several advanced solutions to meet today’s complex data management challenges. Examples are moving data from small low-powered edge devices up into the cloud, building highly-available database systems, database partitioning support to facilitate data distribution and scalability, and interfaces allowing access to the data from a range of external sources.Raima Database Manager (RDM) include options to meet a variety of data management architectural designs by providing a choice of data models and access methods to solve the most stringent performance requirements.For more information on RDM or to download the SDK for evaluation visit https://raima.com/raima-database-manager/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.