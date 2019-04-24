inno-train Diagnostik and imusyn GmbH & Co. KG Distribution Agreement

inno-train Diagnostik and imusyn announced today that they had entered into a sales relationship for worldwide distribution of DaraEx and rBGA.

CLINTON, NEW YORK, USA, April 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- inno-train Diagnostik and imusyn GmbH & Co. KG Distribution AgreementClinton, USA & Hannover, Germany - inno-train Diagnostik and imusyn announced today that they had entered into a sales relationship. Under terms of their agreement, inno-train will distribute imusyn’s DaraEx and rBGA (recombinant Blood Group Antigens) in USA, Canada, South America, Asia, Africa and Europe.Clemens Schneeweiß, R&D Director of imusyn: “This agreement will ensure broader access to our products globally, while locally, imusyn will remain focused on delivering innovative products to the transfusion and transplantation communities. inno-train Diagnostik provides entire workflow solutions from patient sample to clinical result. Partnering with them gives imusyn the unique opportunity to collaboratively build a suite of turnkey diagnostic applications, addressing currently unmet needs in transfusion labs.”Stephan Jacobs, VP of inno-train Diagnostik Inc.: “We are looking forward to this collaboration with imusyn, expanding inno-train’s product portfolio in the Transfusion Market. imusyn’s DaraEx and recombinant Blood Group Antigens (rBGA) will improve transfusion outcomes resulting in better patient care. inno-train Diagnostik will continue to provide complete solutions for transplant and transfusion molecular diagnostics, and the new addition of serological testing reagents will perfectly complement our testing platforms and systems.”Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.About inno-train Diagnostik:inno-train Diagnostik is a privately-held life science company headquartered in Kronberg Germany, with its U.S. subsidiary based in Clinton, NY. For 20 years inno-train’s emphasis has been intuitive design, development and commercialization of innovative molecular kits, reagents and systems for transplant and transfusion markets, and state of the art TaqMan®-based testing kits, providing a completely automated process in real-time from sample to result.For more information, please visit: www.inno-train.com or email: info.usa@inno-train.comAbout imusyn:imusyn is a privately held life science company in Hannover, Germany. Since 2001, imusyn’s mission is to develop and produce exceptional diagnostic tests in the field of transfusion and transplantation medicine. Imusyn is dedicated to support the development of in-vitro diagnostics and provides customized recombinant proteins as well as smart solutions in protein design.For more information, please visit: www.imusyn.com or email: info@imusyn.de



