Awain Introduces the World’s Most Expensive Luxury Car Key at €500,000

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Awain Ltd. has just announced the launch of their exclusive line of customizable supercar keys, whose limited edition keys replace the standard key of any luxury vehicle on the market; combining precious metals, ﬁne wood, pure leathers, and high-grade jewels into an instantly recognizable design, housing the technological components of the original key.“When I was a motor journalist, I noticed that most luxury and supercar keys were fairly nondescript and made of plastic. They didn’t have the same craftsmanship or ﬁnesse as the cars they powered, which seemed like such a shame. So, with that in mind, I enlisted the help of designer Leevi Markkula and watchmaker Joakim Jokela to help me create a really beautifully crafted, bespoke, and incredibly luxurious key. After two years of honing and perfecting the technical and aesthetic design, Awain and our exclusive line of keys were born,” stated Awain CEO, Jalmari Mattila.The keys are made in small batches of limited editions, and every key is signed and numbered to ensure its authenticity. Each key is individually handcrafted in Finland by a team of Nordic craftsmen, including watchmakers, jewelers, and mechanical engineers, undergoing weeks of expert fabrication from the initial detailing to the ﬁnal polishing - a process lasting between 100-300 hours per key.Awain currently oﬀers three key models of varying features, starting from €49,000 with the Quantum line, inlaid with 354 diamonds totaling 3.45 Carats, while the Serenity steps up its features to 1,250 diamonds totaling 20 Carats at €89,000. Awain’s most exclusive key, the Phantom, is a one-of-a-kind piece priced at €500,000 and inlaid with 34.5 Carats of diamonds. All three models are made from 175g of 18 or 24 Karat gold, depending on client preference.“Luxury car owners no longer have to settle for using a standard key to drive their customized vehicle,” says Mattila. “As a passionate car enthusiast myself, I believe that the very best cars in the world deserve the very best keys, and our pieces really make a statement of excellence. We now oﬀer an option for supercar owners who will accept nothing short of an unparalleled luxury experience and craftsmanship.”Clients also have the option to fully customize every aspect of the key to ﬁt their vision, including the color theme, fabrication materials, and speciﬁc jewel selection and placement.Awain Ltd. is a privately-owned company based in Finland, with headquarters in Helsinki and oﬃces in Dubai. The company was established in 2018 and delivers exceptional and innovative handcrafted jewelry, produced by a select team of Nordic watchmakers, designers, and jewelers, to its global clientele. Their 2019 collection can be found at www.awainkey.com



