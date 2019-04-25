Heavengifts.com Releases Report About The Malaysian Vape Market in 2019

Heavengifts.com Releases Report About The Malaysian Vape Market Heavengifts.com Releases Report About The Malaysian Vape Market 2019 The Malaysian Vape Market 2019

NEW YORK, USA, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Current Status of the E-cigarette Market in MalaysiaThe hottest vape products in the Malaysian e cigarette market in the first quarter of 2019 are POD kits . The best-selling POD kits are the NORD POD Kit from SMOK, the PAL II Pod Kit from Artery, the Renova ZERO Pod System from Vaporesso and the RELX Pod kit. At present, many Chinese e-cigarette manufacturers are also promoting the development of pod system kits. This trend will have a deep influence on many aspects of the vape industry and it is foreseeable that many high-quality pod kits will hit the market in 2019.The nicotine salt e-juices produced in Malaysia have contributed to the popularity of the POD kits, which work very well with the nicotine salt e-juices. The first POD kit that hit the market of Malaysia in August 2018 was the Breeze Pod System from Aspire. Since December 2019, POD Kits have been very popular in Malaysia and it is expected that this trend will last for about half a year. The products mentioned are very hot because currently there are not many manufacturers entering the market of Malaysia.The consumers of e-cigarettes in Malaysia are not limited to vape enthusiasts. Thanks to the low cost and simplicity of the POD kits, they are sold at an affordable price and are easy to use as well. Not only vape enthusiasts, but also common white collar workers prefer to buy and use them.Although DIY vape devices and high-power mods are still sold in the market of Malaysia, e-cigarette distributors and vape stores there have begun to clear such products. It is foreseeable that there will be a significant decline in sales of DIY vape devices and high-power mods in the near future.Besides, vape products such as box mods and RTAs are not selling well in Malaysia. In addition, the wholesale market of mods and RTAs in Malaysia is dominated by imitations with poor quality. For example, many imitations of the hot Geekvape ZUES X RTA can be found there. The quality of those imitations is very poor and the whole price of each is around 35 Ringgit.The Preferences of the Local E-cigarette ConsumersJust like Indonesia, Malaysia also has many e-liquids manufacturers. Many vape shops there make and sell DIY e-juices. Usually, the e-juices sold in Malaysia are a little sweeter with a high level of nicotine, because many consumers there prefer a strong throat. And vapers in Indonesia spend more money on e-juice than on vape devices so selling e-juices there is more lucrative.Besides, retailers there prefer to sell closed system vapes which comes with pre-filled disposable pods because vapers need to buy the disposable pods again from the retailers after finishing their pods. Thus, selling closed system vapes can bring retailers more profits.To cater for the needs of retailers, it is expected that a great number of vape manufacturers will consider developing more pre-filled pod kits instead of refillable ones for more profits.



