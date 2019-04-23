Bruneau & Co.'s Spring Fine Art & Antiques Auction, packed with 351 quality lots, will be held May 4th in Cranston, R.I.

Neo-expressionist painting by Hunt Slonem (American, b. 1951), titled Butterfly’s (2003), 30 inches by 40 inches, done in Slonem’s unmistakable sgraffito technique (est. $8,000-$12,000). Post-modern figurative female sculpture by Alabama artist Dan Corbin (b. 1947), a reclining nude with a polychrome painted design, molded and sculpted of Bauxite (est. $1,500-$2,500). Platinum, tanzanite and diamond pendant necklace from Orianne Collins, having a brilliant cut, 18.97-carat tanzanite stone set within a round brilliant cut diamond floret (est. $15,000-$25,000). Chinese circa 1910 carved lacquer jade malachite coral screen, 84 inches tall, each panel 25 inches wide, with elaborately painted hand-decorated landscape panels (est. $10,000-$15,000). Complete bronze chess set by Giuseppe Vasari (Italian, 1934-2005), with an 18-inch-square, white and blue marble game board, silvered medieval figural game pieces (est. $2,000-$3,000).

The items have been pulled from estates and collections across New England. The sale will be held online and in the Cranston gallery at 63 Fourth Avenue.

Contemporary art is certainly going to be an auction all-star category. It’s awesome to be able to handle an original Hunt Slonem painting and I’m sure the Dan Corbin sculpture will attract attention.” — Travis Landry

CRANSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just over 350 quality lots pulled from estates and collections across New England will highlight a Spring Fine Art & Antiques Auction planned for Saturday, May 4th, by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, online and in the Cranston gallery at 63 Fourth Avenue. A pre-sale of more than 150 lots will be sold to the in-house crowd only with no online bidding at 10:30 am.The main catalog will come up for bid starting at 12 noon (all times Eastern), with a wide variety of Asian arts, decorative arts, paintings, furniture, jewelry, collectibles, primitives, sterling silver and porcelain, among many other items. Previews will be held Thursday and Friday, May 2nd and 3rd from 9 am to 5 pm, and at 8 am when doors to the gallery swing open on auction day May 4th.“I’m sure Asian arts and jewelry will take the spotlight during this auction,” said Kevin Bruneau, president and auctioneer of Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers. “From the lacquered screen to the palace size famille rose vases, I’m sure bidders will see many lots that will pique their interest.”Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. specialist and auctioneer, added, “Contemporary art is certainly going to be an auction all-star category this time around. It’s awesome to be able to handle an original Hunt Slonem painting and I’m sure the Dan Corbin sculpture will attract keen attention.”In fact, they’re both right. The painting by Hunt Slonem (American, b. 1951) is a bright and colorful neo-expressionist work titled Butterfly’s (2003). It carries a pre-sale estimate of $8,000-$12,000. The 30 inch by 40 inch composition of blue, red green and yellow butterflies among foliage over a white background was executed using Slonem’s unmistakable sgraffito technique.The post-modern figurative female sculpture by Alabama artist Dan Corbin (b. 1947) is expected to realize $1,500-$2,500. The reclining nude with a polychrome painted design was molded and sculpted of Bauxite. The torso is inset with three bullets and wrapped with sheet steel. The upper thigh is inset with a figure and also wrapped in metal. The work is signed, “Dan Corbin ‘97”.Other fine art highlights include two oil on canvas paintings by George Loftus Noyes (1864-1954), two oil on canvas paintings by Robert Nisbet (1879-1961), a watercolor rendering of seaweed gatherers by C. Myron Clark (1858-1925) and a large and impressive oil on canvas illuminated seascape painting by the Massachusetts artist George Loring Brown (1814-1889).Fine estate jewelry items are expected to dominate the day’s list of top lots. They’ll be led by a dazzling platinum, tanzanite and diamond pendant necklace from Orianne Collins Jewellery (U.S.). The contemporary necklace, on a platinum rope chain, boasts an oval, brilliant cut natural 18.97-carat tanzanite stone set within a round brilliant cut diamond floret (est. $15,000-$25,000).Another necklace will also get paddles wagging. It’s a high-style platinum, emerald and diamond cocktail necklace, also by Orianne Collins (est. $12,000-$18,000). The necklace features 23 oval mixed cut natural emeralds (12.15 tcw), surrounded by oval diamond set bezels connected by diamond set linkage a concealed twin safety clasp, all on a 17 ¾ inch platinum chain, marked.Another jewelry lot to watch is the contemporary 18kt white gold, yellow sapphire and diamond ring (est. $5,000-$8,000). The 3.44-carat rectangular cushion cut prong yellow sapphire is surrounded by a two-tier diamond set rectangular bezel, supported by a diamond set under gallery and split shoulder band. The diamond setting is 0.64 tcw. The marked ring is a size 7.Asian objects will be highlighted by a Chinese circa 1910 carved lacquer jade malachite coral screen, 84 inches tall with each panel 25 inches wide (est. $10,000-$15,000). The four-panel room divider screen with hand-decorated central landscape panels is elaborately hand-painted throughout with an appropriate color selection. This is a room divider of exceptional quality.Also sold will be a pair of palace-sized Chinese famille rose porcelain Republic vases, each one 37 inches (on the stand, 47 inches), large and well potted, with an opposing court scene. They’re being offered as one lot (est. $2,000-$3,000. Other Asian delights will include an exceptional Japanese gilt and silvered room divider screen and a large and fine cinnabar and cloisonné box.One lot that defies category but is certainly worthy of mention is a complete Italian bronze chess set by Giuseppe Vasari (Italian, 1934-2005). The 18-inch-square, white and blue marble game board features an ornate foliate silvered apron supported by figural mermaid feet with gilt and silvered medieval figural game pieces, the tallest being 5 ¾ inches in height (est. $2,000-$3,000).Decorative arts will feature a bronze sculpture of a woman by William Ludwig (Louisiana, 1935-2001), while the furniture category will offer a fine selection of period 18th and early 19th century American pieces, continental chairs and cased pieces, mid-century décor and an ornate Tiffany & Company (NY) flame mahogany grandfather’s clock. In all, 351 lots will cross the auction block.For those unable to attend, Internet bidding will be facilitated by bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com, LiveAuctioneers.com, Bidsquare.com and Invaluable.com, or by downloading the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the May 4th Estate Antiques & Fine Art Auction, please visit www.bruneauandco.com . Updates are posted frequently. To contact the company via e-mail, use info@bruneauandco.com. Or, you can phone them at (401) 533-9980.# # # #



