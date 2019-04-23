ANEWSKIN LLC Opens a new Aesthetic Clinic and Medical Spa downtown DC, 2 blocks from the white house

AnewSkin Aesthetic Clinic and Medical Spa

Right in the business district of Washington D.C is a new Aesthetic Clinic and Medical Spa for the busy professional with high demands and high expectations.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANEWSKIN LLC Opens a new Aesthetic Clinic and Medical Spa downtown DC, 2 blocks from the white houseAnewSkin Aesthetic Clinic and Medical Spa has opened a clinic location at 818 18th Street NW, Washington DC 20006. The Aesthetic clinic and medical spa will offer advanced cosmetic skin treatment to patients in the busy District of Columbia business district. A variety of skin procedures are offered from laser hair removal to chemical peel, LED phototherapy and Botox Injections and include many other advanced cosmetic skin procedures.Anyone interested in learning more can head over to the AnewSkin Medspa website: www.anewskinmedspa.com and browse the extensive list of procedures offered by the clinic, including a skincare membership program. For a flat monthly fee, patients can receive a variety of highly effective skin procedures aimed at treating problematic skin, while promoting skin renewal to optimize skin glow and delay the aging process.The medical Spa philosophy embraces the application of advanced skincare technologies paired with medical skincare products that are customized just for the individual patient.A visit to this skincare clinic involves an extensive examination of the skin under six different light conditions: daylight, cross polarized light, parallel polarized light, true UV light, Wood’s light and complexion analysis. The digital skin analyzer at AnewSkin Aesthetic Clinic and medical spa can identify the loss of structural integrity before it becomes visible to the naked eye, and with the right skincare products and procedure initiate steps to delay the onset of aging skin.Collagen is the main structural component of the dermis providing strength and support to the human skin. Collagen production in the skin tends to decline with age by as much as 1% per year after the age of 18, which ultimately leads to aging skin. This decline is accelerated in skin exposed to sun damage or in people who smoke, resulting in photodamage which manifests as hyperpigmentation, wrinkles and sagging skin.It is never too early start taking positive steps to prevent photodamage, treat photodamage and slow down the aging process on the skin by undergoing regular non-invasive skin procedures with no down time and using medical grade skincare products that are designed to deliver high level, prescription only topical medications that are scientifically proven to slow down skin aging. Joining the AnewSkin club allows patients to receive frequent maintenance skin therapies that are targeted to the areas of collagen loss and designed to help rebuild the skin’s structural integrity before it becomes a visible feature of your face.Full details about the AnewSkin Aesthetic Clinic and Medical Spa can be found on the website www.anewskinmedspa.com



