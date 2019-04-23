Global Methanol Market Size, Driver, restraints, Market Players

The Business Research Company

The Methanol Market from The Business Research Company, offers a sales Strategies, growth analysis, size, segmentation, geographies, forecast and much more.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global methanol market grew from almost $6.6 billion in 2013 to nearly $11 billion in 2017 at a growth rate of about 13%. This high growth was due to increased consumption of methanol in applications such as formaldehyde production and use of methanol as a fuel in countries such as China. The volume of sales was supported by cheap natural gas which is used as feedstock for methanol production. The shale gas boom supported the methanol industry, especially in North America. As supply outpaced demand, the prices of natural gas fell to a level profitable enough for methanol producers to revive production capacity and build new plants.

Download The Report For Global Methanol Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/methanol-market

Methanol is produced from synthesis gas, which is a mixture of carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and hydrogen gas. Methanol is further processed to produce other industrially important chemicals such as formaldehyde and acetyls. The largest application of methanol is processing it into formaldehyde which is further treated to form resins, glues and various plastics. Methanol is also being considered as an alternative transportation fuel, as it is a clean-burning fuel that produces fewer smog-causing emissions.

The methanol market, is highly concentrated with the top five competitors accounting for almost 54% of the total market in 2017. The methanol market has high entry barriers due to high capital investments and regional differences in access to natural gas. The top five players of the methanol market are Methanex Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings NV, PetroChina Company Limited, SABIC, OCI N.V.

Methanex Corporation was the largest competitor with nearly 20% of the market. Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited is also a leading methanol producer based in Trinidad and Tobago. The company had estimated revenues of $1.5 billion for the year ended March 31, 2015.

Download A Free Sample For The Global Methanol Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=813&type=smp

Methanol Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides methanol market overviews, analyzes and forecasts methanol market size and growth for the global methanol market, methanol market share, methanol market players, single cell methanol market size, methanol market segments and geographies, methanol market trends, methanol market drivers and methanol market restraints, methanol market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The methanol market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More

Read Methanol Market Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2021, from The Business Research Company, for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global methanol market, by type-(formaldehyde, fuel blending, MTO/MTP, acetic acid, dimethyl ether, MTBE, solvents, methylamines, MMA, chloro-methanes, others); global chemicals market

Data Segmentations: global methanol market size, global and by country, historic and forecast market size; growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by type-( formaldehyde, fuel blending, MTO/MTP, acetic acid, dimethyl ether, MTBE, solvents, methylamines, MMA, chloromethane, others)- market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Global Chemicals market size, segmentation, regional analysis, trends.

Methanol Market Organizations Covered: Methanex Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings NV, PetroChina Company Limited, SABIC, OCI N.V.

Regions: Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa .

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: Global methanol market comparison with macro-economic factors, global, by country, per capita average methanol expenditure, global, by country; PESTEL analysis, trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, geographic and regional analysis, key mergers and acquisitions, market entry/expansion strategies.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Methanol Industry: The report explains over 10 strategies for telecom companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include methanol manufacturing companies considering the use of auto thermal reforming technology to reduce operating costs and increase operational efficiency and Methanex’s growth strategy to strengthen its position in the syngas chemicals market by reducing distribution costs

Opportunities For Methanol Sector Companies: The report reveals where the global methanol industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Number of Pages: 244

Number of Figures: 103

Number of Tables: 103

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Methanol Market Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2021(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/methanol-market):

Industrial Gas Market By Product Types (Hydrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Nitrogen), By End User Industry (Chemicals, Metallurgy, Manufacturing, Food And Beverage, Healthcare And Others), By Companies And By Regions - Global Forecast To 2022(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-gas-market)

Titanium Alloys And Ultrafine Titanium Dioxide Market By Segments (Titanium Alloys, Ultrafine Titanium Dioxide), By Country, By Trends And By Key Profiles – Global Forecast To 2023(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/titanium-alloys-and-ultrafine-titanium-dioxide-market)





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.