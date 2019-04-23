Tru-Tech Valve names Chetan Chothani Chief Executive Officer

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Tru-Tech Valve, a Pittsburgh based Diaphragm valve manufacturer, appointed Chetan Chothani as their Chief Executive Officer.Established in 1958, Tru-Tech is celebrating it’s 60th year as a manufacturer of Diaphragm Valves as one of the original licensee of the Arco-Wynn Diaphragm Valve design. Tru-Tech recently launched a new corporate logo and website as part of their push towards becoming a top supplier of diaphragm valves to various industries worldwide.“We are fortunate to have someone of Chetan Chothani’s caliber and experience step up to lead Tru-Tech,” said Jeff Ruffing, Principal at Tru-Tech Valve. “We are at a critical moment in the evolution of our company and we need renewed leadership to successfully implement our strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead. Chetan is an experienced operator with a proven track record of execution. He has strong leadership capabilities and is extremely focused on our core values of Quality and Customer service.”Chetan said, “I am honored and excited to lead Tru-Tech Valve. Tru-Tech has a long history of providing a great product to the critical industrial markets worldwide. In a time when manufacturing is moving overseas, Tru-Tech is committed to US manufacturing and delivering high quality Made-in-USA products! I look forward to executing the vision and building the brand.”The appointment of Mr. Chetan Chothani as CEO, along with the new corporate logo and website, is part of Tru-Tech’s initiative to become a market leader in Diaphragm Valves worldwide.About Tru-Tech Valve: Tru-Tech valve is a Pittsburgh, PA, USA based manufacturer of Diaphragm Valves. Tru-Tech offers diaphragm valves in both short-body, ANSI B16.10 and long-body MSS-SP88 format. Tru-Tech offers a wide range of body, lining and Diaphragm materials for chemical compatibility with most chemicals, including acids and bases. Tru-Tech valves are ideally suited for entrained solids and slurry streams as well as for clean water applications. Tru-Tech serves the Water/Wastewater, Chemical, Pulp and Paper, Refining, Mining and Minerals, Metals and Industrial markets.



