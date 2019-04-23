Coding and Marking Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Coding and Marking -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coding and Marking Industry

Description

Global Coding and Marking Market is accounted for $4.62 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.29 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increased need for product identification and brand protection, high demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and growing demand from the food and beverages industry are boosting the market growth. However, the availability of counterfeit coding equipment & inks and increased raw material prices are restraining the market growth.

Coding and Marking is the method of printing various information and data on different surfaces. Coding and marking equipment is used to print on products to communicate credible data to clients and manufacturers about the product. Coding includes the printing of manufacturing dates, expiry dates and the size of the packaged lot among other details. These reduce the risk of counterfeiting and protect the brand image among end-users. These codes and markings help ensure traceability and safety of the product and mitigate counterfeiting.

Based on Technology, the Primary Package Coding segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to the Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) technology which has quick dry nature and is easy to install & user-friendly. By Geography, Asia Pacific held the largest market share due to strict government regulations, high demand from food & beverage and growing export of packaged food items.

Some of the key players profiled in the Coding and Marking market include Brother Industries, Danaher, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems, Dover, Illinois Tool Works, ID Technology, LLC, Control Print, Guangzhou EC-Pack Packaging Equipment, Beijing Hi-Pack Coding, Matthews International, Weber Marking Systems, Zanasi, Squid Ink and InkJet.

Products Covered:

• Consumables

• Spare Parts and Aftermarket

• Equipment

Materials Covered:

• Plastics

• Paper & Cardboard

Material Colors Covered:

• White

• Brown

• Other Material colors

Technologies Covered:

• Secondary and Tertiary Packaging Coding

• Primary Package Coding

Applications Covered:

• Product Coding

• Barcode-Label Printing

• Case Coding

• Pallet Coding

End Users Covered:

• Electronics, Instruments & Machinery

• Chemicals & Construction

• Consumer Products

• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

• Automotive & Aerospace

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

....

13 Company Profiling

13.1 Brother Industries

13.2 Danaher

13.3 Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems

13.4 Dover

13.5 Illinois Tool Works

13.6 ID Technology, LLC

13.7 Control Print

13.8 ID Technology

13.9 Guangzhou EC-Pack Packaging Equipment

13.10 Beijing Hi-Pack Coding

13.11 Matthews International

13.12 Weber Marking Systems

13.13 Zanasi

13.14 Squid Ink

13.15 InkJet

