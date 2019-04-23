Slip Additives Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Slip Additives -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slip Additives Industry

Description

Global Slip Additives Market is accounted for $198.0 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $359.9 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from APAC, advancements in the packaging industry and growing demand for plastic films in medical applications are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, strict environmental & government rules and volatility in raw material prices are hampering the market.

Slip additives substances are the kind of fatty amides which are broadly used to keep up the nature of substrates. It also diminishes film-to-film and film-to-metal surface friction, offer resistance to interfering in the downstream process, and provides thermal stability thereby, minimizing adhesion, aiding separation. These characteristics have led to the use of Slip Additives in plastics and polymer manufacturing.

Based on application, Packaging segment has witnessed considerable growth during the forecast period due to rise with the growing food & beverage industry. Changing lifestyles and growing working-class populations in emerging economies are driving the market for on-the-go packaging products. In terms of geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to fast industrialization and the presence of major packaging manufacturing companies.

Some of the key players profiled in the Slip Additives Market include BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., Lubrizol Corporation, Lonza Group, BYK Additives & Instruments, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Fine Organics Industries, Croda International PLC, PMC Biogenix, Inc., Akrochem Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Arkema SA, Wacker Chemie AG and Munzing Chemie GmbH.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3764374-slip-additives-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Types Covered:

• Waxes & Polysiloxanes

• Fatty Amides

• Other Types

Carrier Resins Covered:

• High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE)

• Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Other Carrier Resins

Applications Covered:

• Non-packaging

• Packaging

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3764374-slip-additives-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

....

10 Company Profiling

10.1 BASF SE

10.2 Evonik Industries AG

10.3 Honeywell International Inc.

10.4 Lubrizol Corporation

10.5 Lonza Group

10.6 BYK Additives & Instruments

10.7 Emery Oleochemicals Group

10.8 Fine Organics Industries

10.9 Croda International PLC

10.10 PMC Biogenix, Inc.

10.11 Akrochem Corporation

10.12 Ferro Corporation

10.13 Arkema SA

10.14 Wacker Chemie AG

10.15 Munzing Chemie GmbH

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3764374

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.