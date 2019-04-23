Paper Chemicals Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2026

Paper Chemicals -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Paper Chemicals Market is accounted for $35.91 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $53.37 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as constant increase in packaging paper production, the expansion of the e-commerce industry and rising demand for paper products, such as cups, wraps, & baggage, from the food industry and the use of paper in print media. Furthermore, the declining production of graphic paper due to digitization and strict regulations in using chemicals are some factors restricting market growth.

Paper chemicals are used for manufacturing paper and to modify the aesthetic properties of paper. They can be used to modify the paper in different ways, together with rising its strength and resistance to water. Paper chemicals are a combination of many chemicals like hypochlorite, alkyl ketene dimer, epichlorohydrin, styrene maleic anhydride, calcium carbonate, and polyacrylamide (PAM), etc.

Based on chemicals, specialty chemicals segment is likely to have considerable growth during the predicted period due to the increasing demand for specialty paper in the packaging industry like for packaging of food beverage products. The increased customer demand for toughness and aesthetics of paper products has encouraged paper producers to develop specialty paper. This, in turn, is expected to drive the specialty chemicals segment.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have steady growth in the market during the forecast period. The rise in the packaging industry in the region owing to the increasing per capita expenditure on food and beverages and increasing industrialization is likely to generate a demand for paper-based packaging in the region. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market in the region.

Some of the key players in the market are Clariant, ERCO Worldwide, Evonik, Huntsman Imerys, BASF SE, SNF Group, Solvay, Ecolab, Akzo Nobel N.V., Kemira OYJ, Ashland Inc., Solenis, Peroxychem, KLK Kolb, IVAX Paper Chemicals Ltd., Harima Chemicals Group,Inc., Chemisphere Paper Technologies, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. , Axchem Group and Archroma.

Papers Covered:

• Board or Packaging

• Coated Paper

• Tissue

• Uncoated Paper

• Other Papers

Chemicals Covered:

• De-inking Chemicals

• Functional Chemicals

• Process Chemicals

• Pulp Chemicals

• Coating Chemicals

• Paper Enzymes

• Bleaching chemicals

• Tissue Chemicals

• Specialty Chemicals

• Commodity Chemicals

• Other Chemicals

Additives Covered:

• Coagulants & Flocculants

• Deformers

• Coating binders

• Sizing agent

• Wet strength Additive

• Dry strength Additive

• Other Additives

Applications Covered:

• Box Board

• Newsprint

• Hygiene

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Energy and Utilities

• Logistics, Travel, and Transportation

• Retail and Real Estate

• Construction and Engineering

• Government and Defense

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

...

12 Company Profiling

12.1 Clariant

12.2 ERCO Worldwide

12.3 Evonik

12.4 Huntsman

12.5 Imerys

12.6 BASF SE

12.7 SNF Group

12.8 Solvay

12.9 Ecolab

12.10 Akzo Nobel N.V.

12.11 Kemira OYJ

12.12 Ashland Inc.

12.13 Solenis

12.14 Peroxychem

12.15 KLK Kolb

12.16 IVAX Paper Chemicals Ltd.

12.17 Harima Chemicals Group, Inc.

12.18 Chemisphere Paper Technologies

12.19 Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

12.20 Axchem Group

12.21 Archroma

