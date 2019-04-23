McGregor Design Group Honoured ‘Canada’s Most Outstanding in Corporate Design’ by LUXLife Magazine

The ‘2019 Leading Designer Award’—presented by the British digital lifestyle publication—is the second international accolade this year for the Canadian firm

TORONTO, CANADA, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- McGregor Design Group has been named top interior design studio in the country for 2019—under the category of corporate environments—by esteemed LUXLife Magazine , a subsidiary of Britain’s A.I. Global Media, that is distributed in over 170 countries.The ‘Leading Designer Awards,’ established by the bi-monthly online publication, recognizes companies, teams, and individuals who set the highest standards by pushing creative boundaries within the architecture and design industry.Six months prior, McGregor Design Group was also awarded ‘Best Office Interior’ in Canada—for the design of a gold mining company in Toronto—care of the prestigious International Property Awards based in London, U.K.“Our studio is truly honoured to be recognized with a second global accolade this year,” says Lynn McGregor, Founding Principal of McGregor Design Group. “Over the past three decades, we have established our firm to offer clients solutions beyond the norm—and this award confirms that people and organizations still notice and appreciate unique approaches, paired with an elevated level of attentive, innovative response. We also need to acknowledge our wonderful clients for putting their faith into the team—this unwavering support fuels us more than we can say.”About the awards, LUXLife says: “Our program is entirely coordinated by the publication’s experienced researchers. Following a thorough analysis of each candidate, our team selects the most innovative full-service design firms from around the world. This proven approach ensures we award on merit—rather than by popularity—to showcase leaders in the business and recognize the elite who have achieved an exceptional level of excellence within the highly competitive A+D industry.”About McGregor Design Group (MDG)Founded in 1988 by Lynn McGregor, MDG is an award-winning architectural interior firm that creates commercial spaces to enrich people’s lives and enable organizations to succeed. Its mission is to deliver sustainable and innovative ideas that meet human and environmental needs—while not only focusing on achieving client expectations, but exceeding them.



