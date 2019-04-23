VAFFLE APP Releases News that Almost Half of the Hospitals in the UK will Permit Outdoor Vaping

VAFFLE APP Releases News that More UK Hospitals will Permit Outdoor Vaping The hospitals have removed smoking shelters and replaced them with designated outdoor vaping points

Almost half of the hospitals in the UK reported a change in their vaping policies as guidance from PHE suggests vaping on hospital grounds should be lifted.

Cigarette smoking is still a major cause of ill health and death in the UK, related policies need to be updated according to the latest scientific evidence.” — Vaffle

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Almost half of the hospitals in the UK reported a change in their policies towards vaping . This move is a result of the recommendation by Guidance from Public Health England (PHE). They suggested that vaping on hospital grounds should be lifted.One of the most recent hospitals to follow these recommendations is NHS Tayside in Scotland. Vaping is now allowed on the grounds of the hospital. However, vapers should still avoid entrances, doorways and seating areas to make sure those surrounding are not exposed to nicotine vaper.Tayside is the third Scottish hospital to allow the use of e-cigarettes on its grounds after NHS Scotland lifted the e-cig ban. Recently, a Nottingham hospital chose to allow the use of e-cigs their grounds, too.“We are pleased to be able to update our smoking policy and take into account the latest scientific evidence,” said Andrew Radley, a consultant for the public health pharmacy.“NHS Tayside is a health-promoting organization and encourages all of our patients, visitors and staff to observe our smoking policy and keep all of our premises and grounds smoke-free.”Officials now want vaping allowed inside and outside of hospitals too.The hospitals have removed smoking shelters and replaced them with designated outdoor vaping points. New signage has been installed across the sites, particularly in areas where smokers used to gather as well.Officials went one step forward and now want vaping allowed inside and outside hospitals.The Tobacco Control Plan continued with the statement that vaping products should also be sold in hospital shops. This plan even considers allowing vaping in hospital beds when the patient is in a single room.The decision was made following widespread evidence that e-cigs help people reduce their intake, and are significantly less harmful than regular cigarettes. And besides that, according to the latest study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, cigarettes are almost twice as effective as nicotine-replacement therapy (NRT) to help individuals quit smoking when both are accompanied by behavioural support. It shows that switching to an e-cigarette could be one of the most effective ways to quit smoking.However, ‘A Freedom of Information’ request has shown that over half of the hospitals in the UK have an outright ban on vaping. 170 NHS trusts responded, 55% of which explained that they banned vaping both indoors and outdoors. 89% of respondents banned vaping inside the hospital.



