‘Keep Your Eye On The Ball,’Sahara Tanzania urges youths

There’s something exciting about the energy young people exude. Irrepressible. However, harnessing such energies and shaping them along the path of excellence is an activity that Sahara Group is passionate about. Dar es Salaam, the breath taking city where Sahara Tanzania Limited, a member of the leading energy conglomerate, Sahara Group, operates became the latest platform for Sahara to showcase its commitment to youth empowerment.

Working with the Tanzania Football Association, Sahara Tanzania Limited is supporting the Tanzanian Sengreti Boys at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) U-17 tournament in Tanzania. Apart from fueling the ambitions of the enterprising future stars by making fuel available to ferry the players and fans to and from the stadium, Sahara Tanzania is providing a capacity building ‘#KeepYourEyeOnTheBall’ campaign to provide entrepreneurial and financial counsel to prepare the young players for post-football life.

The #KeepYourEyeOnTheBall project is Sahara’s way of urging the players not to neglect the pursuit of educational and entrepreneurial goals to ensure they are able to keep their dreams alive after their active playing days are over. “We are passionate about the youths in Tanzania and this continues to guide the various projects we have implemented to enhance sustainable development in Tanzania. We believe in the future of these young stars and view this as the best time to encourage them to also channel their energies towards pursuing off-the-field goals that would help them take on other challenges after recording huge feats as footballers,” said Mwajabu Mrutu, Business Development Officer, Sahara Tanzania Limited.

According to Mrutu, Sahara Tanzania Limited would continue to work with relevant authorities to push the project beyond football. She urged the media and influencers across the nation to embrace and support the campaign to generate more interest and acceptance nation-wide. “The #KeepYourEyeOnTheBall message is not just for footballers. We believe it is a timely call to action to all young people in Tanzania. Sahara Group is happy to join forces with other stakeholders to ensure that the message gains more momentum and becomes a mantra that guides the lives of all the youths in Tanzania,” she added.

Sahara Group’s interventions in Tanzania are driven by Sahara Foundation. Working though the Foundation, Sahara Tanzania Limited has implemented several projects including the Upgrade of Library at Pugu Secondary School that serves over 1000 students; the School Sanitation Wash & Hygiene (SWASH) Project, which involved the provision of toilets & washrooms at Salma Kikwete Secondary School and youth empowerment projects, notably, the #MyFutureStartsWithMe conference, which rallied young people to look inwards for inspiration and pursue their ambitions with unyielding desire.

