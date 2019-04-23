SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY FOR HIGH-END LUXURY VILLA RENTAL MARKET

Luxury Beach Side Villa Barbados Atelier Villa Barbados Luxury Villa Punta Mita Mexico Casablanca Villa Sandy Lane Barbados Luxury Villa Jumby Bay Antigua

Luxury Travelers require additional level of services

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discerning and successful people are extremely time poor. Many people are working harder than they have ever worked before and their few weeks of vacation time are very precious, must be perfect and meet high expectations.

High-end luxury travellers do not have time to sift through hundreds of listings on massive third-party sites trying to find the perfect property. And then, when they find that property, work out if it is legitimate or if it is a scam or if the property even exists. Then, can they trust that the images actually reflect the reality of the property and also work out how much of the details on the property is truthful or exaggerated? And, even if it is correct and accurate, has the owner left out information on the property such as the fact that there might be a construction site next door or a reef directly in front of the villa making swimming impossible.

VIP luxury travellers want to speak to someone who has been to the villa and the destination so that they can compare and contrast various options.

The other aspect is that online vacation rental sites do not necessarily target luxury travellers. They focus on getting volume and budget properties and prices. This focus on budget properties is not what a high net worth individual or luxury traveller requires or wants.

This trend is the core of where the opportunity lies and Exceptional Villas who are and have been considered the most trusted villa rental company in the world for many years have identified that. Their core beliefs are to provide truthful, unbiased and informed information on the greatest and most luxurious villa rentals in the world. Click Here

Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas said that “We believe that all time poor luxury travellers should have access to authentic, honest and unbiased information on vacation rental properties” This is the “Why” of what we do at Exceptional Villas. Authenticity is at the core of what we do, and our goal is also to ensure that our clients have the best experience possible while on vacation. For this reason, the company have invested very heavily in providing the best 5-star pre-arrival concierge service possible. They are proud to have a rating of 9.9 on Trust pilot putting them in the number one position for vacation rental companies in the world and the top 1% of all travel companies in the world.

As well as the 5-star concierge service, Exceptional Villas believe that it is vital to match the perfect villa to their clients’ needs and dreams. With this in mind, they spend quality time with each client at the start of the process checking exactly what their requirements are, what is important to them in a vacation property and what their dream property is. This process ensures that their client gets what they are looking for and is the future of high-end luxury travellers.



ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a European based vacation Rental Company with clients and destinations all over the world. They have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and also providing full and complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer. The company also has designated brands specializing in Barbados: https://www.villasbarbados.com/ and Ireland: https://www.dreamireland.com/

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



