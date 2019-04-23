“Fastest Growing Company In Canada In 2017 Selects mobilityView For Cost Containment & Mobile Phone Tax Compliancy”

Gillam Group is saving money and getting impactful real-time data on its smartphone fleet

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gillam Group, Canada’s Fastest Growing Company, chooses mobilityView as its Mobile Cost Management Partner

The Gillam Group recently signed an agreement with mobilityView to be its trusted advisor for mobility within their organization.

Mobile data traffic is predicted to grow 900% by 2022 (Ericsson Mobility Report 2017) with video accounting for almost 75% all usage. Gillam Group has built an outstanding reputation for delivering its projects on time and on budget. mobilityView’s MCM (Mobile Cost Management) Platform can help the Gillam Group:

• Reduce mobile costs by as much as 70%

• Provide greater usage detail and analysis than ever before – ever second, every SMS, and every byte of data

• No more bill shocks – real time data and analytics

• Reduce the costs of managing mobile device fleets, both capital and manpower

• Ensure tax compliancy associated with the taxable benefit that is a corporate provide phone and/or a corporate provided plan

Recognized in 2017 by Canadian Business Magazine as Canada’s Fastest Growing Company, the Gillam Group has built a name for itself in the construction industry by excelling at tricky projects that require finesse and creativity. From its first project, with Branksome Hall school for girls in Toronto, the Gillam Group has been able to ruthlessly manage cost without sacrificing quality. “At the root of our success has been our ability to cut out unnecessary costs through rigorous risk management,” said Marcus Gillam, CEO of Gillam Group. “We realized early on that controlling the rising costs of smartphones would be key to our future competitiveness. Over 18 months ago, we began working with mobilityView, testing their beta versions of the Mobile Cost Management (MCM) Platform. We’ve been impressed with their existing solutions and the roadmap of offerings that will automate highly manual business processes, and provide very meaningful insights into productivity..”

The MCM Platform by mobilityView is a cloud service that enables a business of any size to reimburse an employee for all legitimate business usage for voice, data, and sms. It provides companies like the Gillam Group with a complete view of all mobile costs, previously not thought possible, across the entire business. No longer in the dark, guessing at what is happening, a business can now move forward in a proactive and positive way, making informed decisions. Employers can sleep at night knowing that their costs are contained; and employees can experience mobile democracy – they are freed up to do whatever they want on their mobile device: Play video games, watch movies; engage in social media and take advantage of the fantastic network that Altice provides.

“The MCM Platform provides clear unequivocal and immediate return on investment for businesses of any size”, said Thom Damstra, CEO of mobilityView. “Stipends are taxable benefit; and have the unintended consequence of discouraging employees to be doing business on their phone 24/7. Once an employee feels that they have consumed their stipend; they feel economically penalized by continuing to use phone for legitimate work purposes. The flexibility of our platform opens up the tantalizing possibilities to simultaneously reduce cost; provide new flexi benefits; and increase the usage of mobility within an organization. Until now these three simultaneous benefits have been impossible to deliver. mobilityView makes the impossible possible.”

About Gillam Group

Gillam Group is a relationship-based company that focuses on developing and maintaining long-term relationships with all business partners in the construction industry. Gillam Group consists of veterans with deep industry experience. The company’s founders enjoyed successful careers with leading national general contractors in southern Ontario, gaining extensive experience managing large, complex and award-winning projects. Gillam Group brings exceptional capability and sophistication to projects in the ICI and residential construction sectors. Their involvement with public-private-partnership (P3) projects has greatly informed their business practice; in particular, the importance of using the pre-construction period to plan the work efficiently and mitigate risks

About mobilityView

MOBILITYVIEW Inc. mobilityView is a global pioneer of mobile cost management (MCM) solutions for all business sectors and government to pay only for business use of mobile assets. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, mobilityView was incorporated in 2014 by seasoned industry professionals from the wireless and IT sectors, with a wealth of experience in building enterprise-grade systems. With presence in the Europe (UK), Caribbean, South America, and Asia Pacific, mobilityView has assembled an impressive Board of Directors, very knowledgeable of enterprise mobility and focused on growth and good governance.

