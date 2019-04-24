Beijing - SemiComm Sues Apple for Patent Infringement on Core Video Compression Technology

SemiComm seeks an injunction that prohibits Apple from making, selling, or exporting all Apple iPhones in China.

BEIJING, CHINA, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SemiComm Inc HK Ltd. (SemiComm), a global leader in video compression technology, announced today that it has filed a lawsuit for patent infringement against Cupertino, California-based Apple, Inc., as well as Apple’s Chinese subsidiaries, Apple Electronic Products Commerce (Beijing) Co. LTD (苹果电子产品商贸（北京）有限公司), and Apple Computer Trading (Shanghai) Co. LTD (苹果电脑贸易（上海）有限公司).Through a series of important legislative changes over the last ten years, China has developed an experienced judiciary with stable, balanced patent laws that are fair to both accused infringers and patent holders. As a result, China has become the world’s leading venue for patent infringement disputes.Accordingly, SemiComm filed the patent infringement lawsuit against Apple in the Beijing IP Court. The lawsuit asserts unauthorized use of SemiComm’s patented technology and is intended to protect SemiComm’s significant investment in its video compression technology.SemiComm is seeking an injunction that prohibits Apple from making, selling, or exporting from China multiple Apple phones, including, iPhone XS, iPhone XS MAX, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone8plus, iPhone8, iPhone7 plus, iPhone7, iPhone6s plus, iPhone6s, iPhone6 plus, iPhone6, and iPhoneSE.“The entire video compression and streaming media industry continues to be driven by innovative technology developed by SemiComm. Without SemiComm technology, smartphones would provide little consumer value beyond voice calls, texting and email” stated Paul Morinville, President of SemiComm.“Tech innovation requires significant financial investment and years of dedication and hard work. The industry cannot sustain such efforts under the constant threat of unlawful and unauthorized appropriation of patented technology by dominant multinational players” added Mr. Morinville. “Our intellectual property is the result of our relentless pursuit of innovation and our commitment towards video compression and streaming media proliferation. To protect our intellectual property, we have been forced to take legal action against Apple.”About SemiComm:SemiComm, an inventor owned company, holds patents in China, Mexico, Hong Kong and India which cover video compression technologies that power streaming media in nearly every electronic device in use today. SemiComm’s intellectual property was developed by an American inventor whose pioneering inventions in video compression are used throughout the world.ContactsSemiCommPaul Morinville, Presidentpaul@morinville.netLongan LawHAN, Yufeng, Partneryufeng.han@longanlaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.