Transportation Marketing & Sales Association Announces 2019 Compass Awards Recipients

The Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) announces the recipients of the 2019 TMSA Compass Awards Program.

As part of TMSA’s mission, the Compass Awards Program plays an important role in raising the standard of marketing innovation and sales performance in the transportation and logistics industry,” — Angie Davids, 2019 chairperson of TMSA Recognition Committee

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) announces the recipients of the 2019 TMSA Compass Awards Program. In its 67th year of existence, this awards program recognizes marketing and sales best practices by transportation and logistics companies that ultimately demonstrate effective execution and measurable business results.

"As part of TMSA’s mission, the Compass Awards Program plays an important role in raising the standard of marketing innovation and sales performance in the transportation and logistics industry," said Angie Davids, 2019 chairperson of TMSA Recognition Committee and director at YRC Worldwide. "This well-respected awards program recognizes the best and most relevant marketing and sales initiatives in our industry."

According to Davids, this year TMSA received more than 50 entries from companies involved in the commercial freight transportation industry. All entries were judged by teams of seasoned marketing and sales executives using a 6-point proven scaling system to evaluate the strategy and execution of each entry. Total points earned determine whether a recipient receives an Award of Excellence (the highest level of the award) or an Award of Merit. This year, 11 entries received an excellence award and 17 received a merit award.

This year's Compass Awards program featured 15 submission categories: Integrated Campaign, Content Marketing, Digital Sales and Marketing, Social Media Campaign, Advertising Campaign, Media Relations, Events, Direct Marketing Campaign, Sales and Marketing Collateral, CRM Solution, Sales and Marketing Collaborated Effort, New Product Development, Pricing Process and Analysis, Recruiting or Retention Campaign, and Corporate Social Responsibility or Diversity Campaign.

Recipients earning a Compass Award of Excellence are: VantagePoint Logistics; Dot Foods, Inc.; shark&minnow; Women In Trucking Association and MindShare Strategies; and Riverside Transit Agency. Recipients earning a Compass Award of Merit are: Canada Cartage; Dot Foods, Inc.; Energy Transportation Group; YRC Worldwide; James Street Associates; PITT OHIO; Riverside Transit Agency; Ruan Transportation Management; San Joaquin Regional Transit District; shark&minnow; SMC3; Trimble Transportation; and Truckstop.com.

"The TMSA Compass Awards Program provides transportation and logistics companies with the opportunity to showcase their best work in marketing and communication strategies and sales performance," said Brian Everett, CEO of TMSA. "In addition, recipients of this award earn recognition from their peers while they benchmark their work against others in the industry." All award recipients will be honored at an awards banquet June 10 during the TMSA Logistics Marketing & Sales Conference at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort near Jacksonville, Fla.

For additional information about the TMSA Compass Awards Program and the TMSA Logistics Marketing & Sales Conference, visit www.TMSAtoday.org or call 952-466-6270 ext. 208.

# # #

About the Transportation Marketing & Sales Association

The Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) helps its members and their companies to make sales, marketing and communications strategies more effective, productive, and profitable. The only professional association of its kind serving the transportation and logistics industry, TMSA delivers value to thousands of members through knowledge, connections, recognition and solutions. For more information, visit www.TMSAtoday.org.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.