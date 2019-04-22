Ben Wright Joins Dunaway as Chief Financial Officer

Ben Wright

Ben Wright has joined Dunaway as its CFO, bringing more corporate structure to the firm and enabling its employees to maintain the customer-centric philosophy.

I greatly admire long-tenured, successful organizations such as Dunaway, that do business the right way, with great passion, integrity, commitment, and care for their employees, clients and community.” — Ben Wright

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dunaway announced today that Ben Wright has joined its leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), thus bringing more corporate structure to the professional services firm and enabling its employees to maintain the customer-centric philosophy, which has been its hallmark.Wright was previously the CFO at Icon Credit Union in Boise, Idaho, where he was responsible for all aspects of financial management for the $270 million financial institution. Overall, he has almost 20 years of experience in the corporate finance field.“Ben will be a tremendous asset to our leadership team,” said Chris Wilde, Executive Vice President of Dunaway. “He fulfills a critical need, especially in light of our rapid growth in recent years. With Ben on board, we will be able to not only better manage our existing operations, but also evaluate and pursue future potential acquisitions.”Wright, an Eagle Scout, said he was “honored and excited to join the Dunaway team.“I greatly admire long-tenured, successful organizations such as Dunaway, that do business the right way: working with great passion, integrity, commitment, and care for their employees, clients, and the community,” added Wright, who received his MBA from Boise State University.Tom Galbreath, CEO of Dunaway, said the firm’s rapid growth, including the 2018 acquisition of Austin-based UDG Group , made it clear that the company “needed someone with Ben’s credentials and capabilities.“Ben is the perfect fit,” he said. “From his background, to his skill set, to his personality. We're eager to have him on our team, where he can direct our financial initiatives and be a powerful influence on the rest of our corporate strategy."About DunawayDunaway is a professional services company that has been delivering exemplary results to its clients for more than 60 years. Its success stems from the priority its professionals place on forging long-term relationships with its clients. Dunaway, with offices in Fort Worth, Austin, Midland, and San Antonio, has cultivated that successful formula by providing the capability of a big firm with the personalized approach of a smaller one.With a staff of 200 employees, Dunaway provides a range of services, including civil engineering, structural engineering, planning and landscape architecture, environmental engineering, surveying, and GIS services.Its goal is to provide clients with the best possible expertise and service as well as commit the resources necessary to ensure the success of each project.



