San Diego International Tax Lawyer Named “Rising Star” in Tax Law by Super Lawyers Magazine

Paula Brunoro-Borokhov, of Brunoro Law, APC, listed as 2019 Tax Law “Rising Star” for 3rd Consecutive Year.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego Tax Lawyer , Paula Brunoro Borokhov of the international tax law firm, Brunoro Law, APC , has been awarded by publication and website, SuperLawyers.com. Super Lawyers, an attorney rating service and digital magazine, uses a patented multiphase selection process to identify and select outstanding attorneys. For the third straight year, Super Lawyers has selected Paula Brunoro-Borokhov as a “Rising Star” for Tax Law in San Diego. Only 2.5% of all nominated attorneys are named to the Rising Star section.The Super Lawyers patented selection process utilizes peer nominations to set the initial pool of lawyers to be selected for the year. From there, the service uses third-party research and a highly accredited Blue-Ribbon Panel of attorneys to perform additional peer evaluations and in the final selection process. Their rigorous, multi-phase process ensures that all Super Lawyers lists provide users with a credible, comprehensive list of outstanding attorneys in the state.Brunoro-Borokhov’s repeated selections by Super Lawyers is a key indicator of her consistently high performance as San Diego tax lawyer. Brunoro Law, APC is committed to providing the highest quality tax representation for their clients. One way of doing so is by helping clients with a streamlined voluntary disclosure program. The Streamlined Filing Compliance Procedures have helped over 65,000 tax payers with undisclosed foreign financial assets come in to compliance. As an expert on international tax law, Brunoro Law, APC can help taxpayers struggling with filing obligations.Paula Brunoro-Borokhov is the principal attorney at Brunoro Law, APC, a leading international tax law firm located in San Diego California. Brunoro received her J.D. equivalent from the Faculdade de Direito de Vitória in Brazil, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She obtained her LL.M degree in Business and Corporate Law from the University of San Diego and her LL.M in Taxation from the New York University School of Law. Brunoro has been recognized by both the San Diego Daily Transcript and San Diego Business Journal for her legal accomplishments and is an active member of the California Lawyers Association.Brunoro Law specializes in assisting businesses and individuals with business and tax related matters. Her practice areas include but are not limited to: Tax Controversy, Collections, Planning, International Tax, and Corporate law with a specialization in representing clients from or with business in Brazil, Mexico and other Latin American Countries. Contact the firm to receive more information or request a consultation from Paula Brunoro.



