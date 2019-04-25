New co-headquarters bringing innovative and tech-driven jobs to Reno

MOBE's innovative health solutions provide a much-needed link between health care and lifestyle to improve health and wellbeing

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada ( EDAWN ) announced today that MOBE ®, an innovative health solutions company, is establishing its co-headquarters in downtown Reno. The company plans to create up to 300 highly skilled jobs over the next three to five years. Many of the positions will be high-paying with career track positions in health care innovation, digital solutions, data science, and consumer engagement. The company expects to open its Reno office by Q3 2019.“MOBE’s expansion to Reno makes strategic sense,” said Mark Evenstad, Founder and CEO of MOBE. “We appreciate the city’s business-friendly environment and natural beauty; and Reno’s strong growth potential, talent pool, well-regarded medical school and proximity to Silicon Valley make it extremely compelling.”MOBE works with health plans and large employers to identify people who are frequent users of health care, but without resolution of their underlying health issues. This group of individuals often deals with chronic conditions that can be improved through lifestyle changes in combination with medical care. MOBE’s services focus on the areas of diet, sleep, movement, emotional health and medication with the goal of improving overall health, and as a result, lowering health care costs.“MOBE is a great example of innovation in the right place at the right time," Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said. "Their plans for boosting healthcare access, renovation near downtown, and higher-paying jobs are commendable. I truly believe we can have it all here in Reno, and MOBE helps us get one step closer."“We are excited that MOBE has selected Reno for their new co-headquarters and operations site,” said Mike Kazmierski, President and CEO of EDAWN. “MOBE’s business model is the first of its kind and a real game-changer that can have a huge impact on living a healthier lifestyle and a better quality of life. The growth of more technology related businesses in our region, like MOBE is another example that Northern Nevada is continuing on the right path to strengthen and diversify our economy.”MOBE wishes to acknowledge Dickson Commercial Group, Colliers International and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development for their support and assistance with their decision to expand to Reno, Nevada.About EDAWNThe Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada is a private/public partnership established in 1983. They are committed to adding quality jobs to the region by recruiting new companies, supporting the success of existing companies, and assisting newly forming companies, to diversify the economy and have a positive impact on the quality of life in Greater Reno-Sparks. For more information, www.edawn.org About MOBEMOBE was founded in 2014 to address a gap in the health care system for people who are frequent users of health care but are not finding resolution for their underlying health issues. MOBE partners with insurance companies and large employers to provide health solutions to their customers and employees. Through one-to-one guidance on lifestyle, medication and health care choices, MOBE helps people live happy, healthy lives.



