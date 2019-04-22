Brent Schmidt Named New Administrator of Intermountain Sevier Valley Hospital

Under Gary’s leadership, the hospital has seen a number of major improvements, increased the scope of services, and recruited outstanding providers to the community.” — Joe Mott, associate chief operating officer for specialty-based care

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, April 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brent Schmidt has been selected as the new administrator of Intermountain Sevier Valley Hospital in Richfield, Utah. Schmidt succeeds Gary Beck, who is leaving to fulfill church service in New Hampshire.For the past five years, Schmidt has served as director of ancillary and support services at Sevier Valley Hospital where he had responsibility for 11 departments and services, as well as overseeing a major construction project in the Women’s Center and Emergency Department.“Brent was selected from a strong field of candidates. He is a talented leader who has the confidence of our team, the Sevier Valley Hospital Board of Trustees, and the caregivers at Sevier Valley. He has a great understanding of the local needs of the community,” said Joe Mott, associate chief operating officer of Intermountain’s specialty-based care group.Prior to joining Intermountain Healthcare, Schmidt worked for St. Luke’s Health system in Idaho as a manager and then director of operations. Schmidt earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Utah and a Master’s in Healthcare Administration at the University of Minnesota.Mott expressed thanks to Beck for his service to the patients and caregivers at Sevier Valley Hospital over the past 26 years.During Beck’s tenure, Sevier Valley has consistently been a high-performing rural hospital. Just recently, Sevier Valley was recognized as a Top 100 Performing Rural and Community Hospital by the Chartis Center for Rural Health and was one of 10 Utah hospitals to receive the Health Insight Quality Award.“Under Gary’s leadership, the hospital has seen a number of major improvements, increased the scope of services, and recruited outstanding providers to the community,” said Mott. “Gary has made significant and lasting contributions and will be deeply missed.”Schmidt will begin his role on June 2.Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 160 clinics, a Medical Group with some 2,300 employed physicians and advanced care practitioners, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through evidence-based best practices, high quality, and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain, visit intermountainhealthcare.org



