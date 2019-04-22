VIP Cocktail Event Hosted by Longines Masters at The Nassau Coliseum to Benefit CANA Foundation & Rewilding Wild Horses

Longines Masters of New York, April 25th - 28th offers equestrian jumping, music, art, shopping & entertainment with sales to rewilding America’s wild horses.

LOCUST VALLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join CANA's VIP Cocktail Event Hosted by The Longines Masters at The Nassau Coliseum!

The Longines Masters of New York, April 25th - 28th, 2019 at the newly renovated NYCB LIVE offers unparalleled first class sport attracting the world’s top ranked equestrian athletes as well as the New York socialite scene. Experience the top levels of international equestrian showjumping, live music performances, art, luxury shopping and entertainment while helping to support the rewilding of America’s wild horses.

Established in four of the world’s most iconic cities - Paris, Hong Kong, New York and Lausanne - the Longines Masters series, “Grand Slam Indoor of Show Jumping” is renowned as one of the most prestigious equestrian events in the world.

50% of all tickets sales from April 25th - 28th will benefit CANA Foundation via the link:

http://www.nycbgroups.com/cana

Come out for a day or evening, as tickets provide all day access!

JOIN CANA FOR A VIP COCKTAIL PARTY

HOSTED BY LONGINES

FRIDAY, APRIL 26TH, 2019

6:30 – 8:00 pm

Both general admission and VIP seating are welcome at the cocktail event, but please note that VIP tickets include ringside seating during the entire show and unlimited access to the Grant Thornton VIP Lounge, along with unlimited food and beverage.

Present at the VIP Cocktail will be fine art photography by Ejaz Khan Earth; wildlife photography that focuses on beauty of animals and the environmental changes they face. All prints are for sale and 50% of proceeds from each work will go to benefit CANA Foundation; a 501(c)3 ​New York-based​, non profit rewilding organization. ​

CANA Foundation's rewilding initiatives humanely manage and preserve America's wild horse populations; while simultaneously fostering land conservation, sustainability, climate mitigation, community empowerment and stewardship. Through these rewilding initiatives, large scale media projects and creating innovative rewilding policies, CANA advocates for rewilding as a non partisan solution to America’s wild horse management and fiscal crisis.

CANA purchases horses at a standard Bureau of Land Management adoption prices, identifies habitats where the herds can​ ​live​ ​with​ ​dignity,​ ​free​ ​from​ ​the risk​ ​of​ ​slaughter; and transports them to native and private lands to live out their lives naturally as part of different social, spiritual, economic and workforce programs within the communities that welcome them home.

CANA’s rewilding initiatives advocate for the spiritual importance of wild horses, while working to ensure they are protected and preserved as a cherished and integral component to the balance of the North American ecosystems. In doing so, we are conserving diminishing western territories ​and ​natural resources, contributing to the protection of biodiversity and natural ecosystems, preserving Native culture and creating empowered and sustainable communities ​for generations to come.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.