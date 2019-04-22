Winners and award presenters at the 2019 International Real Estate Cultural Awards taking place at China Institute, New York on April 18th

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Classical Gardens of Suzhou are a series of glorious gardens in Suzhou region, Jiangsu Province, China, that have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List of sites around the globe that demonstrate “outstanding universal value to humanity.” The Gardens are acknowledged worldwide to be horticultural masterpieces, representing the peak of the development of Chinese garden art. Their meticulous design derives from the aesthetic influence of the most masterful freehand brushwork of traditional Chinese landscape painting and magnificently reflects the best of traditional Chinese craftsmanship. The Suzhou Gardens host numerous international activities which aim to establish cultural exchange and cooperation among various institutions involving garden-lovers around the world, striving to provide diversified clues for the study and exploration of the ancient arts sublimely manifested by the Classical Gardens of Suzhou. The Suzhou Garden New York Project is organized by GO ART.On April 18th, GO ART and AREAA co-hosted the 2019 International Real Estate Cultural Awards at China Institute, bringing art and real estate together to introduce and highlight the concept of a global city. Regarding the internationally recognized concept of “global city,” serving as an “exchange center for international culture and the city with unique humanistic spirit” stands out as an integral part. The April 18th ceremony featured a total of nine awards, presented by AREAA Manhattan Chapter President Dorian Lam, Executive Board Member Joanne Chiu, Bruce Feffer, Lisa Liu, and Cassandra Cho. Five real estate projects from China and the United States received Global Cultural Real Estate Awards. Two Suzhou Gardens received International Cultural Ambassador Awards, and the International Cultural Communication Awards were given to two individuals.Following the awards presentation, a panel discussion on “Synergy between Art and Real Estate " was held. Five distinguished guests from the fields of art, design, architecture and real estate development were spotlighted. These guests included Nico Zhou, Design Director for Waldorf Astoria NY, Anbang International; Founder and CEO Kai Sheng of Archilier Architecture; Italian Architect and CEO of APS Designs, Inc., Antonio Pio Saracino; and Architectural Design Consultant Steven Rockmore, CEO of Residential Realty. These panelists addressed and acknowledged the unprecedented blend and symbiotic spirit of real estate, space, life, and urban civilization. Also on hand were RonShine China Marketing Director Ms. Saijuan Yao; Mr. Henry Tang, Co-Founder and Governor of Committee 100; Ms. Kailin Zhu, Principal at Carnegie Towers International, Inc.; Ms. Joan Huang, marketing manager of One Park; Mr. Jiang Xia, Vice President of 99 Hudson; Ms. Olivia Kuo, Marketing Director at Gemdale USA; Chief Product Officer at Compound Mr, Bill Stanifod, former CEO of PropertyShark; Mr. Charles Sullivan, former Chairman of the National Football League Management Council and former Executive Vice President of the New England Patriots Football Club; and Ms. Vivian Miao, CEO of Wincapitaland.Featured awards and winners are:• GLOBAL CULTURAL LANDMARK AWARDS: “China Legend” by Ronshine China & “99 Hudson” by China Overseas America• GLOBAL CONTEMPORARY HUMANITIES AWARDS: “Panta rhei” by Gemdale China & CCCG Real Estate & “121 E 22ND” by Gemdale USA & Toll Brothers• GLOBAL BEST HABITATION AWARDS: “One Park” by DMG Investments LLC• INTERNATIONAL CULTURAL AMBASSADOR AWARDS: The Master-of-Nets Garden & The Lion Forest Garden• INTERNATIONAL CULTURAL COMMUNICATION AWARDS: Apple Zhou & Gianna GuoFor more information, please contact Gianna Guo at:gianna@goartadvisory.com



