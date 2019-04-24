EEACS Foundation Supporting Student Activities with Charity Golf Outing

A charity golf outing is being held to support activities at Executive Education Charter School in Allentown

The charity golf outing will be held in May and will benefit extracurricular activities at the Allentown charter school.

It is a great opportunity for the community to come together and help support the 1,300 students at our school.” — Steven Flavell, Founder & COO

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Student activities and events at Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown are being supported by a charity golf outing held by the Executive Education Academy Charter School Foundation.The golf outing will be held on May 18 at 7:30 am at Iron Lakes Country Club in Allentown, PA. The entry fee is $95 per player and $360 per team. This includes a continental breakfast, beverages, lunch, and giveaways.Games include closest to pin, longest drive, pot of gold, putting challenge, 50/50, and chipping challenge.Sponsorships are also available for Lehigh Valley businesses. They include tee box representation, marketing items and giveaways, and course sponsorship.“We held this event last year with great success,” says Steven Flavell, founder and COO of the Allentown charter school . “It is a great opportunity for the community to come together and help support the 1,300 students at our school.”The golf outing is one of several community events the Lehigh Valley charter school and the Executive Education Academy Charter School Foundation hold throughout the year. To learn more about the school’s community involvement, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/community-portal/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

About Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown



