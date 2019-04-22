LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024

LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Industry

Description

This report studies the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market status and outlook of global and APAC, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and APAC market, and splits the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market is valued at 151896.50 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 198148.70 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.53% between 2018 and 2024.

The major players in global and APAC Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market, including

Saudi Aramco

Sinopec

ADNOC

CNPC

Exxon Mobil

KNPC

Phillips66

Bharat Petroleum

Pemex

Total

Qatar Petroleum

Equinor

BP

Gazprom

Chevron

ConocoPhillips Company

SHV Energy (NL)

Valero Energy

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in these regions, from 2014 to 2024 (forecast), covering

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The On the basis of product, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market is primarily split into

Petroleum Cracking Method

Gas Purification Method

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Civil

Industrial

Others

Table of Contents

1 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Overview 1

1.1 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Product Overview 1

1.2 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Petroleum Cracking Method 3

1.2.2 Gas Purification Method 4

1.3 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Product Segment by Type 6

1.3.1 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales and Growth by Types 6

1.3.2 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales and Market Share by Types (2014-2019) 6

1.3.3 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Revenue and Market Share by Types (2014-2019) 8

1.3.4 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Price by Type (2014-2019) 9

1.4 APAC Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Product Segment by Type 10

1.4.1 APAC Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales and Growth by Types 10

1.4.2 APAC Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales and Market Share by Types (2014-2019) 10

1.4.3 APAC Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Revenue and Market Share by Types (2014-2019) 12

1.4.4 APAC Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Price by Type (2014-2019) 13

1.5 North America Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Product Segment by Type 14

1.5.1 North America Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales and Growth by Types 14

1.5.2 North America Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales and Market Share by Types (2014-2019) 14

1.5.3 North America Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Revenue and Market Share by Types (2014-2019) 16

1.5.4 North America Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Price by Type (2014-2019) 17

2 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Application/End Users 18

2.1 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Segment by Application/End Users 18

2.1.1 Civil 18

2.1.2 Industrial 19

2.1.3 Others 19

2.2 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Product Segment by Application 20

2.2.1 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales by Applications 20

2.2.2 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales and Market Share by Applications (2014-2019) 21

2.3 APAC Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Product Segment by Application 23

2.3.1 APAC Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales by Applications 23

2.3.2 APAC Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales and Market Share by Applications (2014-2019) 23

2.4 North America Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Product Segment by Application 25

2.4.1 North America Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales by Application 25

2.4.2 North America Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales and Market Share by Applications (2014-2019) 26

...

7 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Company Profiles and Sales Data 85

7.1 Saudi Aramco (SA) 85

7.1.1 Company Profile 85

7.1.2 Product Introduction 86

7.1.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Saudi Aramco 87

7.1.4 Contact Information 88

7.2 Sinopec (CN) 89

7.2.1 Company Profile 89

7.2.2 Product Introduction 90

7.2.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Sinopec 90

7.2.4 Contact Information 92

7.3 ADNOC (UAE) 92

7.3.1 Company Profile 92

7.3.2 Product Introduction 93

7.3.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of ADNOC 94

7.3.4 Contact Information 95

7.4 CNPC (CN) 95

7.4.1 Company Profile 95

7.4.2 Product Introduction 97

7.4.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of CNPC 97

7.4.4 Contact Information 99

7.5 Exxon Mobil (US) 99

7.5.1 Company Profile 99

7.5.2 Product Introduction 100

7.5.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Exxon Mobil 101

7.5.4 Contact Information 102

7.6 KNPC (KW) 102

7.6.1 Company Profile 102

7.6.2 Product Introduction 104

7.6.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of KNPC 105

7.6.4 Contact Information 106

7.7 Phillips66 (US) 107

7.7.1 Company Profile 107

7.7.2 Product Introduction 108

7.7.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Phillips66 108

7.7.4 Contact Information 110

7.8 Bharat Petroleum (IN) 110

7.8.1 Company Profile 110

7.8.2 Product Introduction 111

7.8.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Bharat Petroleum 112

7.8.4 Contact Information 113

7.9 Pemex (MX) 113

7.9.1 Company Profile 113

7.9.2 Product Introduction 115

7.9.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Pemex 115

7.9.4 Contact Information 117

7.10 Total (FR) 117

7.11 Qatar Petroleum (QA) 120

7.12 Equinor (NO) 123

7.13 BP (UK) 127

7.14 Gazprom (RU) 130

7.15 Chevron (US) 134

