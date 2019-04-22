Trail Running Shoes Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024
Description
rail running shoes are footwear designed for off-road travel and include many design features not found on a road-specific model. Trail running shoes involve running or walking in an outdoor environment on a natural terrain, taking advantage of the geographical features offered by each region (usually mountains, deserts, forests, etc.).
Trail running events are becoming more popular, and for competition it is even more important than ever to be light on your feet and quick. For this reason trail running shoes are designed to tackle hard impacts, but are also lightweight and airy. Currently, the main material of trail running shoes is mesh fabric, EVA, Rubber, glue and others. But different manufacturers will choose raw materials with special functions. The main consumption group is outdoor enthusiasts.
In 2018, the global trail running shoes consumption market is led by North America and Europe, with 33.13% and 29.33% share respectively. More and more people in Asian region are attracted by trail running, and promote the demand actively in the region as well. Asia region has promising potential due to the large base of populations.
Although many similar or traditional sports have good market, trail running still attracts more attention and increases fast in the past few years.
The global Trail Running Shoes market is valued at 2590 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 4280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Trail Running Shoes market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Trail Running Shoes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Trail Running Shoes in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Trail Running Shoes market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Trail Running Shoes market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
