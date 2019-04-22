Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Trail Running Shoes Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 22, 2019

Description

rail running shoes are footwear designed for off-road travel and include many design features not found on a road-specific model. Trail running shoes involve running or walking in an outdoor environment on a natural terrain, taking advantage of the geographical features offered by each region (usually mountains, deserts, forests, etc.). 

Trail running events are becoming more popular, and for competition it is even more important than ever to be light on your feet and quick. For this reason trail running shoes are designed to tackle hard impacts, but are also lightweight and airy. Currently, the main material of trail running shoes is mesh fabric, EVA, Rubber, glue and others. But different manufacturers will choose raw materials with special functions. The main consumption group is outdoor enthusiasts. 

In 2018, the global trail running shoes consumption market is led by North America and Europe, with 33.13% and 29.33% share respectively. More and more people in Asian region are attracted by trail running, and promote the demand actively in the region as well. Asia region has promising potential due to the large base of populations. 
Although many similar or traditional sports have good market, trail running still attracts more attention and increases fast in the past few years. 

The global Trail Running Shoes market is valued at 2590 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 4280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Trail Running Shoes market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Trail Running Shoes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Trail Running Shoes in these regions. 

This research report categorizes the global Trail Running Shoes market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Trail Running Shoes market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 

Brooks 
Salomon 
New Balance 
Saucony 
Adidas 
Honka One One 
La Sportiva 
ASICS 
SCARPA 
Tecnica 
Altra 
Vasque 
The North Face 
Columbia Montrail 
Nike 
LOWA 
Pearl Izumi 
Under Armour 
Mizuno 
Puma

Market size by Product 
Barefoot & Minimalist Shoes 
Zero Drop Shoes 
Traditional Shoes 
Maximalist Shoes 
Others 

Market size by End User 
Men Trail Running Shoes 
Women Trail Running Shoes 
Kids Trail Running Shoes

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 

The study objectives of this report are: 
To study and analyze the global Trail Running Shoes market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. 
To understand the structure of Trail Running Shoes market by identifying its various subsegments. 
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). 
Focuses on the key global Trail Running Shoes companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development. 
To project the value and sales volume of Trail Running Shoes submarkets, with respect to key regions. 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Trail Running Shoes Product 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Trail Running Shoes Market Size Growth Rate by Product 
1.4.2 Barefoot & Minimalist Shoes 
1.4.3 Zero Drop Shoes 
1.4.4 Traditional Shoes 
1.4.5 Maximalist Shoes 
1.4.6 Others 
1.5 Market by End User 
1.5.1 Global Trail Running Shoes Market Size Growth Rate by End User 
1.5.2 Men Trail Running Shoes 
1.5.3 Women Trail Running Shoes 
1.5.4 Kids Trail Running Shoes 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global Trail Running Shoes Market Size 
2.1.1 Global Trail Running Shoes Revenue 2014-2025 
2.1.2 Global Trail Running Shoes Sales 2014-2025 
2.2 Trail Running Shoes Growth Rate by Regions 
2.2.1 Global Trail Running Shoes Sales by Regions 
2.2.2 Global Trail Running Shoes Revenue by Regions

....

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Brooks 
11.1.1 Brooks Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 Brooks Trail Running Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 Brooks Trail Running Shoes Products Offered 
11.1.5 Brooks Recent Development 
11.2 Salomon 
11.2.1 Salomon Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Business Overview 
11.2.3 Salomon Trail Running Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.2.4 Salomon Trail Running Shoes Products Offered 
11.2.5 Salomon Recent Development 
11.3 New Balance 
11.4 Saucony 
11.5 Adidas 
11.6 Honka One One 
11.7 La Sportiva 
....
11.11 Altra 
11.12 Vasque 
11.13 The North Face 
11.14 Columbia Montrail 
11.15 Nike 
11.16 LOWA 
11.17 Pearl Izumi 
11.18 Under Armour 
11.19 Mizuno 
11.20 Puma

