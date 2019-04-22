Trail Running Shoes Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Trail Running Shoes -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Description

rail running shoes are footwear designed for off-road travel and include many design features not found on a road-specific model. Trail running shoes involve running or walking in an outdoor environment on a natural terrain, taking advantage of the geographical features offered by each region (usually mountains, deserts, forests, etc.).

Trail running events are becoming more popular, and for competition it is even more important than ever to be light on your feet and quick. For this reason trail running shoes are designed to tackle hard impacts, but are also lightweight and airy. Currently, the main material of trail running shoes is mesh fabric, EVA, Rubber, glue and others. But different manufacturers will choose raw materials with special functions. The main consumption group is outdoor enthusiasts.

In 2018, the global trail running shoes consumption market is led by North America and Europe, with 33.13% and 29.33% share respectively. More and more people in Asian region are attracted by trail running, and promote the demand actively in the region as well. Asia region has promising potential due to the large base of populations.

Although many similar or traditional sports have good market, trail running still attracts more attention and increases fast in the past few years.

The global Trail Running Shoes market is valued at 2590 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 4280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Trail Running Shoes market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Trail Running Shoes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Trail Running Shoes in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Trail Running Shoes market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Trail Running Shoes market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Brooks

Salomon

New Balance

Saucony

Adidas

Honka One One

La Sportiva

ASICS

SCARPA

Tecnica

Altra

Vasque

The North Face

Columbia Montrail

Nike

LOWA

Pearl Izumi

Under Armour

Mizuno

Puma

Market size by Product

Barefoot & Minimalist Shoes

Zero Drop Shoes

Traditional Shoes

Maximalist Shoes

Others

Market size by End User

Men Trail Running Shoes

Women Trail Running Shoes

Kids Trail Running Shoes

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Trail Running Shoes market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Trail Running Shoes market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Trail Running Shoes companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Trail Running Shoes submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

