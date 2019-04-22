Metrici is launching Parking Place Detector

Metrici Parking Place Detector interface live view

The best Romanian company in video analytics and AI technology - Metrici brings a new recognition engine.

BUCHAREST, BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, April 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metrici launches Parking Place Detector, a software solution to manage a parking lot with just the help of IP cameras.This introduction comes in addition to License Plate Recognition and Container Code Recognition. So with this step Metrici moves beyond optical character recognition towards deep neural networks and object identification and classification .No more wires necessary, no sensors, no underground or air cables, no maintenance. Using just one camera, one can monitor dozens of parking places to see their status in real time, whether they are free or busy and can monitor the interface where can change settings, generate alarms or view statistics and reports.The new module brings a change in the interface as it comes with a dedicated menu, but most importantly, comes with new recognition algorithms, based on innovative AI technologies.As any other Metrici software, Parking Place Detector is easy to install and use. A parking lot can be set up in Metrici interface and Control panel and is “up and running“ in under 5 minutes. The current solution is useful to any parking lots in businesses like retail, for office buildings, industrial parks, underground parkings, residential area, off-street parking, and is extremely useful for on-street parkings, where in fact there is no other efficient way to monitor the parking spots and see how many are available or busy and which ones and to have this integrated to any dimension.Metrici technology and recognition rate are so accurate and advanced that a car will be recognized and counted even if is slightly visible or obscured by other objects.“First of all Metrici PPD is a big help for cities trying to get smart and especially for people that are already smart and know how to use the advanced technology in their advantage, as it can be integrated in many applications to ease people lives. Not only in big cities, but smaller municipalities and companies can take advantage of the AI technology, as cities are getting more and more crowded”, Metrici CEO, Vlad Georgescu, showed.It is better for cities to prevent problems so this is a great way to start with Metrici building a foundation for future applications and user friendly interactions between machines, AI and humans, all working together for a better life.People use the AI in their favor and this is what Metrici PPD does so people have more time, will consume less gas and will not get stressed out in traffic or in search of a parking place while the executives have a better tool to manage.As for the future, Metrici is preparing even more even more applications based on specialized AI training meant at helping people, companies and cities.With Metrici one can offer a satisfying experience: in any given time, one can know how many places and where in the parking lot or in the city are available. Also, the manager can see reports and statistics about the occupancy level on days, weeks, for groups or zones, and also can create heat maps statistics about the more searched places in the parking lot or in the city and take measure and make changes accordingly.Metrici PPD is the most efficient and probably the cheapest and easiest solution to use in parking lots or for managing an entire city, even when, and especially, when the conditions are tough for any others .You can see it working and be familiar with the new Metrici PPD and the new interface, the new modules and detection engines, by asking for a demo access at http://metrici.ro/demo , to observe how the new technology can help you in your future projects.



