Codigo 1530 launches Agave Based Straws in Celebration of Earth Day

NIWOT, COLORADO, USA, April 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Código 1530 Tequila launches its newCorporate Social Responsibility initiative.Becomes exclusive supplier of AGAVE based, biodegradable products.Niwot, COLORADO, April 22, 2019/Earth Day – Código 1530 Corporation, the EL TEQUILA PRIVADO spirits company, dedicated to providing the highest quality Tequila and Agave based products to retailers around the world, has announced its plans to help combat the ever growing problem created by the use of non-biodegradable, plastic straws across America.KEY HIGHLIGHTS• Código 1530 has committed to supporting sustainability efforts by now offering Agave based, biodegradable straws and other products to its growing list of retailers• Bio-based (plant based) straws using Agave Fiber are 100% bio-degradable, made from recycled Agave fibers (bagasse) from the production of Tequila• Agave-Fiber straws will begin to degrade after 12 months & can be disposed of in standard trash• Código 1530 straws will not wilt or lose shape in beverages like it’s counterparts, made of paperThe Tequila, now made exclusively for Código 1530, began generations ago as an honored family recipe made in a simple distillery in Amatitán, Jalisco. They produced only for local consumption, sought after by both the skilled jimadors and the distinguished families of the area, each privileged by location to learn of the prized favorite. Well funded by locals over those generations to sustain their way of life, they never had commercial pressure to bring this private tequila to market. This same artisan, distilling family has passionately produced this tequila, never veering from the centuries old codes and customs – “Los Códigos” – that have made it the most selective tequila in the world.Several years ago a group of business owners and investors, including The “KING of COUNTRY” George Strait, discovered this refined Tequila while playing golf in Mexico. They formed Código 1530 Inc. to bring these legendary expressions to the masses two years ago. In doing so, they also realized that the excess Agave fiber could be used to help solve the growing problem of plastic straws polluting our waterways.“We quickly realized that after harvesting Agave to distill Código 1530 Tequila, the remaining agave was only being used as mulch to top our soil for future plants or burned as a fuel source. We are still using some of the excess agave fiber as mulch, and now have begun producing straws and cups in a sustainable and eco-friendly manner. This is a lifesaving program for sea life affected by plastic pollution,” says George Strait, who graduated college with a degree in agriculture before launching his successful singing career.As Código 1530 continues its rapid growth, the company is committed to significantly expand its engagement in various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Código 1530 is dedicated not only to providing the highest quality tequila, but also to be impactful and meaningful on a social scale. Ingrained in Código 1530’s mission is the firm belief that corporations have a responsibility to leverage their platform and function as agents of positive social change wherever possible.About Código 1530Código 1530 is a privately held spirits company. The portfolio includes 5 ultra-premium distilled tequila expressions, including Blanco, “Rosa” Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and “Origen” Extra Añejo. It is available in all 50 US states and in 13 countries around the world. Visit Codigo1530.com for more information.Contact:info@codigo1530.com



