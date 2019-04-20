Palace Worthy Organization Arrives as Creative Finishes Releases the Royal Collection

Elegant planner accessories made from crystal clear acetate, gold foil, and luxurious paper stock. Some feature iridescent sequins in the shape of swans.

NICEVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palace Worthy Organization Arrives as Creative Finishes Releases the Royal CollectionThese elegant planner accessories are made from crystal clear acetate, gold foil, and luxurious paper stock. Some feature iridescent sequins in the shape of swans.Niceville, FL, April 26, 2019Designer Marisa Carlin from Creative Finishes is releasing the brand new Royal Collection, and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. The Royal Collection will be released on April 26, 2019.Creative Finishes is known for helping busy women so they can stay organized in style.Thus, for the first time, Marisa has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular planner organizers. The new Royal Collection is scheduled to go live on April 26, 2019.The collection will be sold on mycreativefinishes.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.These planner dividers are designed to showcase chic graphics that make working women feel as though they were breezing through their to do list.Several products come in Robin egg blue and gold foil to capitalize on today’s trends.Some planner page markers are made from sturdy clear acetate so women will be able to quickly find important information without wasting precious time.Her collection also includes paperclips embellished with crystals to make organizing schedules fun and beautiful.Each individual accessory has its own name. A few examples are:•Swan Princess Shaker Dashboard•Queen Bee Dashboard•Robin Egg Blue Page Markers•Jeweled Bouquet Planner Clip•Floating Garden Foiled Swan VellumThe Royal Collection ranges in price from $5 to $24.Marisa is excited to welcome her fans to her the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.For more information about the Royal Collection or for an interview with Marisa Carlin, please write to carlinmarisa@yahoo.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.About Creative FinishesMarisa Carlin started designing planner accessories after she was faced with a very real problem. There we no beautiful office worthy planner accessories for professional women. After a year of creating planner organizers by hand, Marisa’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the planner industry.



