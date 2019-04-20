Farm to Vape Releases New Terpene Line with Several Cannabis Strain Profiles that are 50 State Legal

GDP Terpene Strain Profile

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, April 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farm to Vape is pleased to announce the release of their Terpene line today on 4/20. They will be releasing more terpene strain profiles each week in convenient 2ml kits that will retail for $20. Every Farm to Vape Terpene Profile Kit contains enough natural terpenes from certified organic plants to flavor over 100 grams of vape oil, distillate or CBD isolates. Farm to Vape Terpenes are non-cannabis derived so they are 50 state legal. Larger sizes will be available soon.Terpenes are aromatic molecules that give plants their smell. Cannabis for instance uses many different terpene combinations that produces strains that smell different from one another. Some of the most common terpenes contained in cannabis indica and sativa are beta-caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, alpha-pinene, beta-pinene, linalool and humulene. Farm to Vape utilizes 34 different terpenes in combinations up to 20 different terpenes for each strain profile. They work with gas-chromatography results from certified breeders for each strain profile to ensure they’re producing accurate profiles every time.Farm to Vape Terpenes are extremely concentrated; ONLY 1 drop per milliliter is required. They say to never exceed a 2% ratio with terpenes. If thinning is required, use their Farm to Vape Thinner. Both of which can be purchased from their website.



