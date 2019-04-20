Farm to Vape Releases New Terpene Line with Several Cannabis Strain Profiles that are 50 State Legal
Terpenes are aromatic molecules that give plants their smell. Cannabis for instance uses many different terpene combinations that produces strains that smell different from one another. Some of the most common terpenes contained in cannabis indica and sativa are beta-caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, alpha-pinene, beta-pinene, linalool and humulene. Farm to Vape utilizes 34 different terpenes in combinations up to 20 different terpenes for each strain profile. They work with gas-chromatography results from certified breeders for each strain profile to ensure they’re producing accurate profiles every time.
Farm to Vape Terpenes are extremely concentrated; ONLY 1 drop per milliliter is required. They say to never exceed a 2% ratio with terpenes. If thinning is required, use their Farm to Vape Thinner. Both of which can be purchased from their website.
Troy White
Farm to Vape
8885051792
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.