Digital Marketing Firm SunCity Advising Gives Back to University of San Diego Community

SunCity Advising SEO and digital marketing firm returns to University of San Diego to provide educational, mentorship, and internship opportunities to students.

Some of the most informative class sessions of my MBA education came from guest speaker presentations. I find that connecting theoretical topics with practical experiences resonates with students.” — Daniel Barry, Advisor

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 60% of SunCity Advising’s staff has ties to the accredited University of San Diego. Hence, the San Diego marketing firm has been making recent efforts to give back to the USD community. On April 16, 2019, Ivan Reed and Daniel Barry gave an informative presentation to a marketing fundamentals class. The intent was for the consultant’s real-world experience to provide insight to students, helping them decide if they would want to pursue a career in marketing. Topics of the presentation included “the daily life of a marketer,” “problems marketers face,” and “when to use certain marketing platforms.”Internship opportunities have been presented to the University of San Diego students, as well. The digital marketing and SEO firm has been seeking interns for the Summer of 2019. Interns will learn a multitude of digital marketing skills, surely enhancing their young careers. With intern task rotation, SunCity hopes to instill an eclectic mix of skills in their interns. The SunCity Advising team has made an effort to provide mentorship opportunities to USD students seeking career advice in the marketing field. Interns will certainly be mentored, but the SunCity team has gone to extensive lengths to keep in touch with their USD connections—including current undergraduates looking for career advice.Founded in 2011, SunCity Advising is a small and medium-sized business (SMB) oriented marketing firm committed to strategic planning, quality asset production and data-driven analytics. We set out as a start-up consulting firm from the USD MBA program assisting businesses with business plans, pitch decks and growth strategies. We quickly realized that many of our clients were in desperate need of marketing and SEO services in various highly competitive industries and markets.From there, we developed a strategy to help the SMB community grow by developing a hands-on management approach to marketing and sales channel development in the Southern California region. We found that while many clients understood SEO and digital marketing, they did not have the tools or capabilities to derive any ROI or marketing assets from their marketing efforts. Acquiring quality tangible marketing assets require SEO industry expertise and a team dedicated to community outreach, research, and content output.SunCity Advising is excited to remain very active with the University of San Diego community through guest lectures, student organizations and the hiring of top business students in marketing and finance. Our team of USD MBA graduates and current business students highlights our commitment to data-driven SEO strategy and forward-thinking marketing initiatives. We are a retention-based firm, obsessed with quality, data-driven results, and continuous service improvement. Find out why we've never lost a client!



