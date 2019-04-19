Graphite Felts Market 2019 Company Profiles, Size, Share and Market Intelligence Forecast To 2024

Graphite Felts -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

This report focus on Graphite Felts market. Graphite Felts (GFs) are widely used due to their electrochemical activity, high permeability for liquids, high surface area and relatively low cost.

The batteries application is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the graphite felts market.

Global Graphite Felts market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Graphite Felts.

This report researches the worldwide Graphite Felts market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Graphite Felts breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Mersen

SGL Carbon

CGT Carbon GmbH

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Toray Industries, Inc.

AvCarb

CeraMaterials (Graphi Materials)

Cetech Co., Ltd

Kureha Corporation

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.

CFC Carbon Co., Ltd

Ceramaterials

Sinotek Materials Co., Ltd.

CM Carbon Co Ltd

Beijing Great Wall Co., Ltd.

Texpack S.R.L.

Buffalo Felt Products Corp.

Carbon Composites, Inc.

Fiber Materials Inc.

Svetlogorskkhimvolokno

Haoshi Carbon Fiber

Agm/Advanced Graphite Materials

Chemshine Carbon Co. Ltd

Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co., Ltd.

Graphite Felts Breakdown Data by Type

Rayon Based

PAN Based

Others

Graphite Felts Breakdown Data by Application

Furnace

Batteries

Filters

Others

Graphite Felts Consumption and Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Graphite Felts capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Graphite Felts manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Graphite Felts Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Graphite Felts Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Graphite Felts Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Rayon Based

1.4.3 PAN Based

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Graphite Felts Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Furnace

1.5.3 Batteries

1.5.4 Filters

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Graphite Felts Production

2.1.1 Global Graphite Felts Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Graphite Felts Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Graphite Felts Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Graphite Felts Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Graphite Felts Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Graphite Felts Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

...

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Mersen

8.1.1 Mersen Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Graphite Felts

8.1.4 Graphite Felts Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 SGL Carbon

8.2.1 SGL Carbon Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Graphite Felts

8.2.4 Graphite Felts Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 CGT Carbon GmbH

8.3.1 CGT Carbon GmbH Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Graphite Felts

8.3.4 Graphite Felts Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

8.4.1 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Graphite Felts

8.4.4 Graphite Felts Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Toray Industries, Inc.

8.5.1 Toray Industries, Inc. Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Graphite Felts

8.5.4 Graphite Felts Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 AvCarb

8.6.1 AvCarb Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Graphite Felts

8.6.4 Graphite Felts Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 CeraMaterials (Graphi Materials)

8.7.1 CeraMaterials (Graphi Materials) Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Graphite Felts

8.7.4 Graphite Felts Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Cetech Co., Ltd

8.8.1 Cetech Co., Ltd Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Graphite Felts

8.8.4 Graphite Felts Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Kureha Corporation

8.10 Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.

8.11 CFC Carbon Co., Ltd

8.12 Ceramaterials

8.13 Sinotek Materials Co., Ltd.

8.14 CM Carbon Co Ltd

8.15 Beijing Great Wall Co., Ltd.

8.16 Texpack S.R.L.

8.17 Buffalo Felt Products Corp.

8.18 Carbon Composites, Inc.

8.19 Fiber Materials Inc.

8.20 Svetlogorskkhimvolokno

8.21 Haoshi Carbon Fiber

8.22 Agm/Advanced Graphite Materials

8.23 Chemshine Carbon Co. Ltd

8.24 Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co., Ltd.

Continued...

