ITFirms Instances Biggest Slice of Top e-Commerce Development Companies’19

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Michael Leboeuf, a satisfied customer is the best business strategy of all. Success is not tied to innovation for innovation’s sake. It is instead focused on an un-ignorable center of commerce i.e. the customer’s choice.

Every passing trend needs to be analyzed and adopted in due course as it is going to drive the e-commerce brand forward. This imparts competitive advantage to the companies and allows them to stay ahead in the competition. Marketers have identified and anticipated following E-commerce trends in 2019:

• Marketers have to apply more digitally native tactics; having known that people buy with their hearts and justify with their heads but the choice means that brands can scale by profitably serving smaller niches than legacy competitors, thus expanding from a mission-centric foundation.

• Chatbots will be driven by machine learning and AI and will become an essential part of E-commerce toolkit.

• Predictive analytics and data driven enterprises will continue to evolve

• Brands will unite to create larger marketplaces by bringing visibility and credibility and ensuring trust

• Evolution of social commerce with a certain disconnect, more online active accounts, users time spend in browsing, ad spend and penetration of www; suggests that despite the rollout of numerous “native” purchasing features, users are not actually buying, they want an experience.

• Influencer marketing will keep driving sales

• TrueView Shopping will be on the rising

• Companies with trying out to be more creative with Shoppable Instagram Stories

• Companies will experiment with Snapchat collection advertisements

• Online businesses have snatched their rights to flirt with offline retail

• Consumers will look to drive retail innovation and work via shared economy

Notwithstanding the fact that content is going to become Holy Grail (prolonged endeavor) of growth, the opposite extremes lay headlines exclaiming "VR-enabled O2O experiences", "voice-search buying," and "Instagram-worthy pop-ups."

