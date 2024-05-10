WordPress Development Companies Which Were Listed as Top Performers by ITFirms

Top WordPress Development Companies, chosen by ITFirms for their coding standards & robust testing processes, ensuring bug-free & innovative solutions!

UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WordPress isn't just about blogging anymore. WordPress websites have several other benefits for the business, including customizable plugins, an engaging community forum, and a variety of themes.

As of May 2024, the new list of top performers on ITFirms are the WordPress Development Companies who ardently defend (1) their coding standards, (2) nonces (tokens that secure forms and URL's to prevent misuse), (3) user experience (to ensure visitors find their way to the site), (4) responsive design (to help mobile users find the site easily), (5) handle errors, (6) update sites in a test environment, (7) themes and plugins, (8) mobile - friendliness, (9) add SSL certificates, (10) design and development process.

When choosing a WordPress Development Company, it's important to consider whether they take testing and quality assurance seriously. A good company has a robust testing process to ensure that the site is free of bugs and errors.

ITFirms compiles its list of top WordPress Development Companies by researching the companies' ability to deliver quality services, their portfolio and case studies, and their reliability and technical prowess.

Experienced WordPress Developers can customize the website and identify themes and plugins that are best for performance.

To ease the job of businesses who wish to hire WordPress development companies, ITFirms has jotted down a list of website development companies in WordPress Development.

WordPress is arguably one of the most popular content management system (CMS) because of its scalability, use, versatility and popularity. Despite its popularity, it is still a tedious task to create a bespoke platform for the business.

