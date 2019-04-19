The Talk Awards Honors Rock n’ Jenny’s Italian Subs for 10 Years of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

Rock n’ Jenny’s Italian Subs earns its tenth prestigious Talk Award for high customer satisfaction ratings.

With mom’s delicious spaghetti sauce and meatballs still being our foundation, we have greatly expanded our menu to satisfy even the most discerning of customers.” — Owner Jenny Baldino

ESCONDIDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on a successful legacy of great food and great service, Rock n’ Jenny’s Italian Subs has once again earned high praise from satisfied customers, leading to its tenth consecutive Talk Award The Talk Awards identifies and honors businesses that provide an outstanding customer experience. Winners are based on an independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.A good product at a good price with good service. For 30 years, this has been the recipe for success at Rock n’ Jenny’s Italian Subs.The family-owned shop, with two locations in Escondido and Temecula, started with mom, dad and daughter. “With mom’s delicious spaghetti sauce and meatballs still being our foundation, we have greatly expanded our menu to satisfy even the most discerning of customers,” says Owner Jenny Baldino.Rock n’ Jenny’s is known for its East Coast-style subs on a warm, crusty Italian roll. “Our crispy Italian bread alone has a following!” says Baldino.Customers can’t get enough. “After living in California for more than 18 years, I finally found a place to get a good meatball sub!” says customer Gary Patterson. “I had almost given up on finding a place that got the meatball, sauce and bread right (all three elements are very important). Something has always [been] lacking in every one I’ve tried; this is until tonight. Rock n’ Jenny’s gets it right!!!! This is a sandwich that will fill your stomach and your soul. So, if you are from back East and have been looking for a great meatball sub, or you just want one, look no further than Rock n’ Jenny’s here in Escondido!”The store’s legacy is more than just great food, however. Great service is also a hallmark of Rock n’ Jenny’s. Jenny and the crew meet and greet customers with smiles galore and even a hug, sometimes.Customer Karen Lowell Mckinnon raved about her food and her experience at the store. “…The owner was actually in there yesterday. I heard her talking to somebody and she was so down to earth and appreciative of her employees…. I have been in other sub sandwich stores and the owners were never behind on the front lines, so to speak, and she was amazing, and all of the employees are amazing. They are always so very nice and precious. I recommend this place to all of my friends and anybody out there searching for an awesome place to go.”Rock n’ Jenny’s in Escondido is located at 1044 West Valley Parkway. The Temecula location is located at 40420 Winchester Road. For more information, visit the shop’s website at http://www.rocknjennysitaliansubs.com/ and its Award Page at https://www.thetalkawards.com/award/rockn-jennys-italian-subs . Follow the shop at https://www.facebook.com/rocknjennys and https://www.instagram.com/explore/locations/219517701/rockn-jennys-italian-subs About The Talk AwardsThe Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com



